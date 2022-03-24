Castro Farmers’ Market Returns for the Season

We’re excited to announce the return of the Castro Farmers’ Market for the season on Wednesday, April 6, with Northern California’s freshest fruits and vegetables, and live music. Neighbors from not only the Castro, but also the Duboce Triangle, Eureka Valley, Corona Heights, and Lower Haight neighborhoods enjoy this local seasonal landmark.

The market, located on Noe Street between Market and Beaver, will be open every Wednesday from 3 pm to 7 pm, and will run through November 16. The entire Castro community is invited to join in opening day ceremonies with a ribbon cutting at 4 pm MC’d by community activist and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet and District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. Musician Ellie Thomas will also be here to entertain you.

Many of your favorite California farmers and other local food producers will be selling their products at the market on opening day. Mia Simmans, manager of the Castro Farmers’ Market, said, “We are looking forward to kicking off the season with a bang. We have a lot of great things planned and we will offer a terrific selection of California-grown produce.”

The market, which is sponsored by the Castro Merchants, provides Castro residents a great, convenient way to support local California farmers. This year, the market will welcome several new producers, as well as favorite producers from past seasons. These local farms will offer a constantly changing variety of seasonal California produce, including seasonal vegetables, juicy strawberries, and fresh eggs. In addition, the market will feature locally grown flowers, local grass-fed meat, and locally made bakery items and gourmet foods.

Based in Concord, CA, the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association is a nonprofit organization that establishes and operates community-supported certified farmers’ markets and other direct marketing outlets throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. All PCFMA farmers’ markets accept WIC-FMNP (Woman, Infants, and Children Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program) coupons and CalFresh EBT.

For more information on the Castro Farmers’ Market, or to find another farmers’ market in your area, please contact Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association at (800) 949-FARM or visit https://www.pcfma.org/

