Cocktails With Heather: Hotel Nacional

For Latinx Heritage Month (September 15–October 15) we bring you the Hotel Nacional, named after the Hotel Nacional de Cuba. Still a popular destination, it was the epicenter of culture in Havana during the 1950s. As a cocktail, the Hotel Nacional mixes the sweet Caribbean taste of Bacardí Reserva Ocho Rum with nectarous apricot liqueur. It will bring you back in time to Cuba’s Golden Age.

Hotel Nacional

2 ounces Bacardí Reserva Ocho Rum

3/4 ounce pineapple juice

1/4 ounce lime juice

1/4 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce apricot liqueur

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake mixture vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass.



Heather Freyer is a beverage expert who is the Vice President and General Manager for Open West States at Bacardí USA. Previously she was with Trinchero Wine Estates, Castle Rock Winery, Cost Plus World Market, and more.

Published on October 7, 2021