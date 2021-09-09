Dykes on Bikes® 45th Anniversary Celebration at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy, August 27

San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent President Kate Brown and several members of the organization revved up to The Academy in the Castro on Friday, August 27, for a celebration of Dykes on Bikes’® 45th Anniversary. The event was held at the monthly Divas & Drinks at the popular LGBTQ social club located at 2166 Market Street. The event—a sell-out hosted by Donna Sachet with music by DJ Rockaway—was co-produced by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman honored Dykes on Bikes® with a proclamation, and introduced San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson, who is the city’s first openly LGBTQ individual to hold that position. After a rousing address to the crowd in The Academy’s back garden, Chief Nicholson introduced Brown.
A surprise moment happened when Brown awarded Dykes on Bikes® member Enda Davis with a coveted patch, signifying full-member status. Guests toasted to her with DOB-themed cocktails, including special mocktails, curated by Bacardi Vice President Heather Freyer. She was in attendance with her team.
Imani Rupert-Gordon, the Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, led a “roll call” of Bay Area women leaders who came to the event to honor Dykes on Bikes®. Here are just some of the organizations, groups, and more that were mentioned:
African American Art & Culture Complex
Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club
Asian Pacific Islander Queer Women & Transgender Community
Bay Area Cancer Connections
California Commission on Aging
Castro LGBTQ Cultural District
Castro Street Fair
Chicana Latina Foundation
San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women
Dykes With Drills
Galeria de la Raza
Golden Gate Business Association
Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club
Human Rights Campaign SF
Lyon-Martin Health Services
LYRIC
Openhouse
Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project
San Francisco Democratic Party
San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus
San Francisco Lesbian Gay Freedom Band
San Francisco LGBT Community Center
San Francisco Pride
South West Asian North African SF Democratic Club
San Francisco Women’s Political Committee
Somos Familia
The Women’s Building
Women’s March San Francisco
Brown shared that she and others at DOB are already looking ahead to their 50th Anniversary and beyond.
Published on September 9, 2021
