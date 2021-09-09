Dykes on Bikes® 45th Anniversary Celebration at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy, August 27

San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent President Kate Brown and several members of the organization revved up to The Academy in the Castro on Friday, August 27, for a celebration of Dykes on Bikes’® 45th Anniversary. The event was held at the monthly Divas & Drinks at the popular LGBTQ social club located at 2166 Market Street. The event—a sell-out hosted by Donna Sachet with music by DJ Rockaway—was co-produced by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman honored Dykes on Bikes® with a proclamation, and introduced San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson, who is the city’s first openly LGBTQ individual to hold that position. After a rousing address to the crowd in The Academy’s back garden, Chief Nicholson introduced Brown.

A surprise moment happened when Brown awarded Dykes on Bikes® member Enda Davis with a coveted patch, signifying full-member status. Guests toasted to her with DOB-themed cocktails, including special mocktails, curated by Bacardi Vice President Heather Freyer. She was in attendance with her team.

Imani Rupert-Gordon, the Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, led a “roll call” of Bay Area women leaders who came to the event to honor Dykes on Bikes®. Here are just some of the organizations, groups, and more that were mentioned:

African American Art & Culture Complex

Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club

Asian Pacific Islander Queer Women & Transgender Community

Bay Area Cancer Connections

California Commission on Aging

Castro LGBTQ Cultural District

Castro Street Fair

Chicana Latina Foundation

San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women

Dykes With Drills

Galeria de la Raza

Golden Gate Business Association

Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club

Human Rights Campaign SF

Lyon-Martin Health Services

LYRIC

Openhouse

Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project

San Francisco Democratic Party

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus

San Francisco Lesbian Gay Freedom Band

San Francisco LGBT Community Center

San Francisco Pride

South West Asian North African SF Democratic Club

San Francisco Women’s Political Committee

Somos Familia

The Women’s Building

Women’s March San Francisco

Brown shared that she and others at DOB are already looking ahead to their 50th Anniversary and beyond.

https://www.dykesonbikes.org/



Published on September 9, 2021