Recent Comments

    Dykes on Bikes® 45th Anniversary Celebration at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy, August 27

    San Francisco Dykes on Bikes® Women’s Motorcycle Contingent President Kate Brown and several members of the organization revved up to The Academy in the Castro on Friday, August 27, for a celebration of Dykes on Bikes’® 45th Anniversary. The event was held at the monthly Divas & Drinks at the popular LGBTQ social club located at 2166 Market Street. The event—a sell-out hosted by Donna Sachet with music by DJ Rockaway—was co-produced by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy.

    Supervisor Rafael Mandelman honored Dykes on Bikes® with a proclamation, and introduced San Francisco Fire Department Chief Jeanine Nicholson, who is the city’s first openly LGBTQ individual to hold that position. After a rousing address to the crowd in The Academy’s back garden, Chief Nicholson introduced Brown.

    A surprise moment happened when Brown awarded Dykes on Bikes® member Enda Davis with a coveted patch, signifying full-member status. Guests toasted to her with DOB-themed cocktails, including special mocktails, curated by Bacardi Vice President Heather Freyer. She was in attendance with her team.

    Imani Rupert-Gordon, the Executive Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, led a “roll call” of Bay Area women leaders who came to the event to honor Dykes on Bikes®. Here are just some of the organizations, groups, and more that were mentioned:

    African American Art & Culture Complex
    Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club 
    Asian Pacific Islander Queer Women & Transgender Community
    Bay Area Cancer Connections
    California Commission on Aging 
    Castro LGBTQ Cultural District
    Castro Street Fair
    Chicana Latina Foundation
    San Francisco Commission on the Status of Women
    Dykes With Drills
    Galeria de la Raza
    Golden Gate Business Association
    Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club
    Human Rights Campaign SF
    Lyon-Martin Health Services
    LYRIC
    Openhouse
    Queer Women of Color Media Arts Project
    San Francisco Democratic Party
    San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus
    San Francisco Lesbian Gay Freedom Band
    San Francisco LGBT Community Center
    San Francisco Pride
    South West Asian North African SF Democratic Club
    San Francisco Women’s Political Committee
    Somos Familia
    The Women’s Building
    Women’s March San Francisco
    Brown shared that she and others at DOB are already looking ahead to their 50th Anniversary and beyond.

    https://www.dykesonbikes.org/

    Published on September 9, 2021