Dykes with Drills: How to get an Aged Wood Look Using Household Items

By Julie Peri–

Do you love the look of aged barn wood? We do too! Using a gray stain to finish a project may give you a similar effect, but if that particular look is what you are going for, a homemade oxidizing solution is a better and cheaper option. Oxidation is the natural process that dried wood goes through over time, resulting in a grayish brown patina. The homemade oxidizing solution speeds up this process, leaving you with beautifully “aged” wood within minutes of applying.

All you need to make this oxidizing solution is a jar with a tight-fitting lid, white vinegar, and steel wool pads (grade #0000). Place one steel wool pad in the jar. You can speed up the process if you tear the steel wool into a few pieces before placing it in the jar. Fill the jar with vinegar and put the lid back on the jar. Let the solution sit for at least two days before using. The longer the solution sits, the darker it will become, but it does not need to appear dark to cause the oxidation on the wood, as this is a chemical reaction.

Apply the oxidizing solution evenly over the wood the same way you apply stain, with a brush or cloth. As the solution soaks in, it will start to darken the wood. If the wood is not as dark as you would like after 10 minutes, you can apply the oxidizing solution again. Once you achieve your desired darkness, let the wood dry before applying a finish, such as polyurethane. The finish will enhance the oxidation process, giving your wood a beautiful aged look.

For more tips and tricks, join us in the Bay Area for some entry level workshops this fall!

Build a Planter Box Workshop, October 30, Walnut Creek

Introduction to Tools Workshop, November 20 and December 11, San Francisco

For more information about these and other events, go to: https://www.dykeswithdrills.com/workshops

Julie Peri is the Founder and Director of Dykes With Drills. https://www.dykeswithdrills.com/

Published on October 7, 2021