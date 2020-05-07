Facilitating Progress During Uncertain Times

“Change is the only constant in life,” the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus once said. While it’s doubtful he predicted the COVID-19 virus, his observation on life is as true today as it was 2,500 years ago. As entrepreneurs, we all know that change is not only inevitable, but also it is sought. Because change means innovation, the desire for change is the search to be more profitable, more scalable, and more in demand.

As uncertain as these times are, the challenge for all of us is to find a way forward. Our goal at the GGBA is to help facilitate that progress. We believe, as member Karla Campbell of 4 Directions Coaching & Consulting said last month at Power Lunch 2020, “The answer is in the room.” That’s why the GGBA is working to create more virtual opportunities for members to connect, discuss, brainstorm, and find the answers and ideas they need to pivot and grow their business.

We’ve amended the High Performance Accelerator Program to fit the needs that small business owners are facing now. We reformatted it to take advantage of the virtual environment and launched it as the CEO Virtual Roundtable Program (VRP). Created by Collaboration Business Consulting, the VRP is truly groundbreaking: Ten companies are taken through a three-month program structured around the Scalable Growth Model. The model is a tool for business owners to identify barriers to growth, assess leadership gaps, identify opportunity, and track goals and successes in a supportive, peer-driven environment.

Perhaps most exciting about the VRP is that the entire cost for members is underwritten by sponsors Wells Fargo, Granite Solutions Groupe, the GGBA Foundation, and the GGBA. We relaxed the qualifications for program entry so more members can take advantage of this incredible program. The inaugural class of ten companies is underway and we’re taking applications for the second class to begin in July. For more information, contact CEORoundtable@ggba.com

More Connections

Other virtual ways for members to connect are:

Make Contacts – They take place on the second Tuesday of each month. Our next event will be May 12.

Happy Hours – These pop-up parties are great for laughing and relaxing at the end of the day. Check here, at the GGBA website ( https://ggba.com/ ), and via our social media for days and times.

Coffee with the President – This occurs each Tuesday through the end of May. The event offers a great opportunity to learn more about the organization, about LGBTBE Certification, and how to get the most out of your membership.

More Programming

Learn the ins and outs of the PPP program from GGBA members going through it, along with officials and experts who will help to answer questions and provide guidance. The date and time will be announced soon.

GGBA also promotes programming from the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC). It is especially beneficial for certified LGBT owned businesses and includes “Webinar Wednesdays” and “Sip-n-Pitch Fridays.”

More Opportunity

We’re excited to alert members to RFP opportunities from our chamber partners such as PG&E, Southern California Edison, Comcast, and others. Subscribe to the GGBA newsletter and social media for the latest updates.

“Our business literally doubled from our membership in the GGBA,” said Audry deLucia of ellaprint. And that sentiment is one I’m proud to say I’ve heard from countless other members. Two avenues members can use to promote their business are:

Hot Deals – Found in your account at the GGBA website, these member-to-member specials provide great opportunities and you will soon see the Hot Deals members promoted in our bi-weekly newsletters. GGBA Member Spotlight – We’re always wanting to help members shine and the Spotlight includes an interview in the San Francisco Bay Times, blog post at the GGBA website, and starting this month, a recorded Zoom interview with me. To get your interview scheduled, contact Membership@GGBA.com

In closing, l challenge you to use any downtime you have to actively nurture your business; to do what you’ve always done, facing this challenge with the same verve as when you first opened your business’ door.

Neil deGrasse Tyson recently reminded us what we are capable of when we put our mind to it, saying, “When Isaac Newton stayed at home to avoid the 1665 plague, he discovered the laws of gravity, optics, and he invented calculus.” Your next business pivot may not change the world, but then again it just might. We’re in your corner and ready to help.

I look forward to seeing you at our next event.

Gina Grahame, the Founder and CEO of the Grahame Institute of Strategic Communication, is the President of the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA). Grahame also serves as a Communication Coach at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and is a member of the Board of Advisors for the Transgender Advisory Committee of the City and County of San Francisco.

GGBA Member Spotlight: Olga Garcia of CG Moving Company, Inc.

Olga Garcia

CG Moving Company serves the Bay Area and the entire state of California by offering smart, safe, and professional moving services. They have been in high demand, and receiving additional media attention, during this pandemic time because their team specializes in helping to provide very careful, expert moving services to government agencies, biotech, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, healthcare, commercial, and residential clients. The firm has been a GGBA member since 2013. Here we catch up with Olga Garcia, CG’s Customer Service Manager.

GGBA: Please describe your business and its mission and values.



Olga Garcia: CG Moving Company is a commercial and residential moving company in the San Francisco Bay Area. Our mission is to make people love the moving experience. Our values are: In Lak’esh, Make a Mark, and Keep it Real. The first value is inspired by Mayan wisdom and tradition. It translates to: “You are my other me.” It means that we treat our employees and our customers as we would like to be treated. It is a moral code that helps us to navigate our interactions within and outside our company.

“Make a Mark” means we try to make a mark in anyone we encounter as we are serving our customers and each other. As an example, when we work with vulnerable populations such as veterans, elderly clients in adult protective services, or children in foster care or similar situations, we are very aware that the move has to be done swiftly, safely, and in a dignified and respectful manner. Moving is a stressful life event, and under those circumstances, you may be dealing with other issues such as trauma. We keep this in mind and try to make a mark in that person who is moving to make the transition in a dignified and respectful and safe way. Lastly, “Keep it Real” means that we speak with truth and operate with integrity, from the moment a potential customer first makes contact with us, during the actual move, and at the invoicing and payment stage.



GGBA: Why did you decide to create your business?



Olga Garcia: Founder Charlie Gonzalez had been working for close to a decade in large moving companies. He had done the jobs of helper, packer, driver, installer, and supervisor. He felt that he could provide a greater moving experience, a more personalized and elevated interaction, while also bringing competitive pricing. We have a professional team of movers who deeply care for our customers and this shows in their work.



GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?



Olga Garcia: I learned a lot from people in different backgrounds and positions, and I have been blessed to work with great people in my moving career. But at the end of the day, my mother is my main inspiration. She was a young widow with seven children under fifteen when my father passed away. I saw her hustling in so many ways to bring food to our table, to keep our childhood as normal as possible, and to provide shelter and an education. She made the decision to leave me and my siblings behind and set out for the United States in the mid-1980s. We would eventually reunite. My other influence is also a woman, my wife Griselda. We got married almost twenty years ago. We work together at CG Moving and she is the one in charge of finances, hiring and firing decisions, and day to day office related operations. We also have a young family and the way she can step in at the company and make negotiations on a customer contract and then step into our kids’ lives and move with grace, love, and authority is what keeps me going.



GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Olga Garcia: We joined the GGBA in 2013. We have always been an ally of the LGBT community. I always say that if my customers are from that community and support us by choosing us for their office or home moves, I can step in and support my customers and advocate for their rights. Their well-being matters to me. I wanted to get a more intimate understanding of LGBT issues and how they related to the business world.



GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Olga Garcia: We have received a lot of information on certification programs available not only to LGBT businesses but also to minority-owned businesses. Through the GGBA we learned about a Google and Tuck School of Business program on digital presence for minority small businesses. This then led to other connections that facilitated our participation in the Super Bowl 50 in 2016 as a contractor/vendor. From there we learned about the Supplier Clearing House and the CPUC MBE program. It’s just too much to detail here!

But we also have a network of other businesses that provide services or products. As an example, we met our employee benefits broker Joe Partida at a GGBA event. Our older trucks were wrapped by a GGBA member, A52 Signs company. We have purchased promotional materials from ellaprint. Our accounting is done by Richard Zee. Our workers received diversity training from Gina Grahame back in 2017. Joanna Zobjeck updated our logo; she was a contact we met at another GGBA event back in 2015. We met our bookkeeper Alan Pex from Pex Bookkeeping at an event at the GGBA as well. And the list can go on and on!



GGBA: Do you go to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?



Olga Garcia: Yes, we go to the events as much as we can. I am the person you will most likely meet at any of the Make Contacts. I always try to make sure to meet people and to connect them to our networks. There is always something for us to learn, to be entertained with, or to connect! It is also a fun and professional group. Whether you are a new or experienced networker, it feels very safe, not stuffy, and very diverse, so you can get contacts in different industries. In one of these events, we connected with Mark Madrid who is the CEO of the Latino Business Action Network at Stanford University. COO Griselda was able to attend and complete the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative Scaling Program last year.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?



Olga Garcia: Don’t do it for the money! I know it is very cliché to say this, but it is the truth. For us, our first years were a lot about knocking doors and establishing a presence and reputation. We made sure it was a good reputation. A lot of jobs we took on were not profitable but provided experience. As we grew our professional résumé, we were able to be more aggressive in our pricing and eventually gained stability. We operate from a point of being smart, safe, and professional movers, and we keep that in mind with our customers and with our workers. If you do a good job, people will tell their contacts.



GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?



Olga Garcia: We were recently featured in a Mercury News article about moving in the time of COVID-19. We are considered essential workers and our experience in moving clinics, hospitals, and biotech labs has been extremely important during this pandemic. I am very proud of the work we do, the company we built, and our workers. I hope you get a chance to read the article or visit our blog on our website to learn more about us.





