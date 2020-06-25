GGBA Member Spotlight: Elizabeth Bachman – Strategic Speaking for Results

Elizabeth Bachman is the go-to trainer for speaking, presentation skills, sales, and leadership. She works with high-level people who need to make presentations but aren’t getting the resultsthey need.

GGBA: Please describe your business and its mission and values.

Elizabeth Bachman: As a former opera director and presentation skills trainer, my mission is to help women and minorities master a message that brings 1. The Funding you need, 2. The Allies you want, 3. The Recognition you deserve.

GGBA: Why did you decide to create your business?

Elizabeth Bachman: It was tough to leave opera, but I knew that if I stayed too long, I would lose the ability to be enthralled by the music. I went full-time as a presentation skills trainer in 2016, after helping friends with their pitches since 2010.



GGBA: Who are some of your role models, and especially those who helped to influence your business?

Elizabeth Bachman: Too many to name! I’m always reaching out to smart people for advice.



GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Elizabeth Bachman: When I worked in opera, I did most of my work away from home. I didn’t have many local business contacts. I joined the GGBA to get to know a group of powerful business leaders. I think I joined in 2010, although it feels like I have always been a member!



GGBA: How has being a member of GGBA helped your business so far?

Elizabeth Bachman: I have made wonderful friends and connections. I go to the GGBA to learn how to make my business better.



GGBA: Do you go to the (now virtual) GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events? Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Elizabeth Bachman: I go whenever I can. Showing up is important.

GGBA: What other advice would you give to someone who is thinking of starting their own business?

Elizabeth Bachman: You don’t have to do it alone. Reach out to create an unofficial board of advisors.



GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Elizabeth Bachman: Be PROUD of who you are!

For more information: https://elizabethbachman.com/

