GGBA Message from Leadership: Power Connect 2022 – The New World of Business

By Krystal Drwencke, DC–

Join us in person on June 17th for GGBA’s Annual Signature event, now known as Power Connect 2022!

The GGBA (Golden Gate Business Association) is now doing business as usual as we aim to bring our business community members together (in person!) to facilitate more business skills, more connections, business-to-business matchmaking, and curated experiences to make sure we have some fun as well. Power Connect 2022 will be held at SOMArts in San Francisco, the perfect venue for the “power programming” we have come to love, in an intimate setting for our members, certified LGBTQ+ Business Enterprises (LGBTBEs), and corporate partners.

What’s on the Agenda

Attendees will get to choose from one of two breakout sessions held back-to-back. We’ll be hearing from experts as part of panel discussions during each breakout:

Competing in Today’s Ever-changing Environment: Endemic and Beyond

Systemic Shifts: Recruiting and Maintaining Employees

Building Your Business in the New World – Metaverse

Supplier Diversity: I’m Certified, Now What?

Plan for a full day with registration starting at 8 am and networking going through the early afternoon until 3 pm. A wide variety of food and libations will be provided as well as GGBA member offerings such as wine, whiskey, coffee, and chocolate tasting and entertainment throughout the event.

Matchmaking and Networking Opportunities

After lunch we will head into four different styles of matchmaking and networking:

Strategic Corporate Connections Matchmaking

Member to Member Speed Networking

Table Top Pitchfest

Virtual Booths and In-person Meet and Greet in the Art Gallery

How to Get the Most Out of the Event

Register for the event and build out your profile in advance on the GGBA app. After you register, you will be prompted to add images, videos, and members from your business team. You will be able to schedule matchmaking appointments, book tasting experiences during lunch, and reach out to others who are attending to ensure that you can connect with them before, during, and after the event.

Should I Attend?

Power Connect 2022 aims to empower those who wish to grow their businesses, find and showcase procurement opportunities, recognize certified LGBTBE business leaders, and facilitate networking with other GGBA member (and future member) businesses. If your goal is to grow your business in the ever-changing landscape of today’s small business economy, the GGBA is creating this event for you. With Power Connect 2022, we will also celebrate queer culture. We will lift up voices that aim to show how diversity can not only be celebrated, but also create more successful businesses that will pave the way for the future.

The GGBA invites small business owners, community members, employees of our corporate sponsors, and aspiring entrepreneurs to join the room and see what the day will bring. The thing I love most about San Francisco is that you never know whom you will meet or what you will do together. That’s worth a day in anyone’s schedule, especially as we also get to celebrate Pride month more fully this year.

Okay, Where Do I Get Tickets?

I thought you’d never ask. Please register here: https://tinyurl.com/yc2jbzpe

Early bird registration is available until May 17th!

Some sponsorships are still available. Please email our executive director at terry@ggba.com to set up a quick call.

Thank You!

The GGBA wouldn’t exist without your engagement and support. As a board member for the last 6 years, I serve with the mission to bring opportunity, development, and advocacy for our LGBTQ+ and Allied business family. Let’s grow our community stronger together in the new world of business.

Dr. Krystal Drwencke, DC, is owner of Ascent Sports Chiropractic in San Francisco. She helps people recover from all types of injuries and keeps them doing the activities they love for a lifetime. Ascent is a sports chiropractic and rehabilitation clinic that utilizes patient centered education to help people understand their bodies and injuries. By conducting a thorough assessment, we design treatment specific to the individual. Treatments address soft tissue, joint, and movement issues to get people out of pain and achieve both their short- and long-term movement goals. https://www.ascentsportschiro.com/

Published on May 5, 2022