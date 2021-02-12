GGBA Message From Leadership – Power Lunch 2021: Resilient Businesses, Strong Community

By Krystal Drwencke–

The GGBA’s annual signature event, the Power Lunch, is ramping up for 2021. Last year we brought you a more fun, intimate setting at the W Hotel with more opportunities for networking and member Power Pitches in front of a panel of esteemed judges. We also heard LGBTQ+ leaders talk about the ways in which diversity in any business setting is essential.

This year we’re keeping the intimacy and using the event to build the community. Power Lunch 2021 will take place virtually with a platform that will allow attendees to create a profile, develop their own agendas for the day, see who is attending what sessions, and celebrate the resiliency that makes our community so strong.

Power of Connection and Power Expo

The morning will start with member-driven networking sessions on the topics of building business, developing leaders, and advocating for our members. The Power Expo will be open and exhibitors will have the opportunity to meet attendees and set up one-to-one meeting for later in the afternoon or the next day.

Power Pitches

The Power Pitches are never to miss. This year we are working with a local member production company to record member business pitches. Participants will also receive presentation coaching. These pitches will be showcased at the Power Lunch and attendees will be able to pick which ones they would like to view. Afterwards, the pitches will be posted on the GGBA Power Pitch Platform at https://ggba.com/

Look for more member pitch content to be added to our website throughout the year.

Power Lunch and Afternoon of One-on-Ones

After hearing from LGBTQ+ leaders in a fireside chat, participants will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one in meetings booked through the platform. Follow up is key!

I hope you will join us and block your schedule for a day that will allow you to connect and further your business community. Subscribe to our newsletter to keep up-to-date on the Power Lunch programming and announcements regarding speakers.

Save the Date: Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Questions? Interested in attending or sponsorships? Reach out to vp@ggba.com

Krystal Drwencke is the Vice President of the Golden Gate Business Association. She is also the founder of Ascent Sports Chiropractic: http://www.ascentsportschiro.com/

Published on February 11, 2021