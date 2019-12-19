GGBA Message from Leadership: The Value of CEO Roundtables

By Michael Gunther–

After more than 20 years as a trusted advisor for business owners wanting to grow their businesses, I learned to classify business owners into three groups. My team and I found that one of these groups tends to achieve breakthrough performance and expand their business more consistently and profitably, while the others tend to perform at lower levels compared to their peers over time.

Do It Yourself

One group is the “do it yourself” entrepreneurs. They may read and learn on their own, but do not necessarily seek insights on how to be a better leader or company. They frequently experience the entrepreneurial journey alone and don’t want to share their ups and downs with others; basically, they are on a path of mediocrity.

Dreamer, Not Doer

The second group are the “dreamer but not the doer” entrepreneurs. These individuals are constantly seeking new information and learning opportunities. They may read every business book and frequently attend seminars and workshops to try and determine what may prevent them from growing their business. They are energized to seek solutions, but stumble on dependably implementing the actions toward their goals and plans.

Collaborative Leaders

The last group are the “collaborative leader” entrepreneurs. These individuals understand that growth for their firm aligns closely with their leadership growth. These entrepreneurs seek information to improve their businesses, and they also have the right accountability systems in place to ensure implementation. They can admit to their vulnerabilities in order to seek the assistance of advisors or key employees to round out their weaknesses to build a more solid organization. These organizations tend to outperform their peers and confidently move closer to achieving their desired goals.

Based on the Golden Gate Business Association’s (GGBA) desire to build strong LGBTQ businesses, the GGBA has developed a CEO program geared toward the Collaborative Leader entrepreneurs. This program, sponsored by Wells Fargo, Granite Solutions Group, and the GAP, takes business owners on a 10-month journey of education, accountability, and coaching to drive them and their business to new levels of performance. The intent isn’t just to identify where the leaders want to take their business, but to help establish the proper systems and structures to ensure sustainable, profitable growth.

Imagine as a business owner having the opportunity to create the business of your dreams while developing new skills and processes to support your growth while learning from experts and peers to enhance your knowledge and accountability. This program is part of GGBA’s ongoing commitment to education of its members, with goals that include the development of present and future business leaders and fostering opportunities for their businesses to grow.

Bottom Line

If you have hit a plateau in your business or you have a desire to accelerate the growth of your business, consider participating in the GGBA High Performance Acceleration Program. This 10-month program provides you with expert guidance in the growth of your business, access to tools that help you to manage your growth, and one-on-one coaching and CEO peer accountability.

Are you serious about wanting to build a profitable, sustainable business? Then the time to join the GGBA CEO peer group is today. Go to our website ( https://ggba.com/ ) to learn more about the CEO High Performance Acceleration Program.

Michael Gunther is a Board Member of the Golden Gate Business Association and leads Collaboration Business Consulting, which is a team of highly skilled business professionals who are dedicated to assisting proactive individuals to build scalable, profitable businesses. For more information: https://collaboration-llc.com/michael-gunther/

Published on December 19, 2019

GGBA Calendar

GGBA Member Roundtable

January 14

5:30 pm–6 pm

Members will engage in a roundtable discussion regarding the chamber’s member programming.

Location TBD.

For more information, email: events@ggba.com

Register to attend:

https://ggba.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/2715

Make Contact Mixer – Hospitality Spotlight

January 14

6 pm–8 pm

Location TBD.

For more information, email: events@ggba.com

Free to Chamber Members and Partners

$25 to non-members

Register to attend:

https://ggba.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/2702

New Member & Ambassador Orientations

February 11

5:30 pm–6 pm

Location TBD.

For more information, email: events@ggba.com

Register to attend:

https://ggba.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/2720

Make Contact Mixer – Construction Spotlight

February 11

6 pm–8 pm

Location TBD.

For more information, email: events@ggba.com

Register to attend:

https://ggba.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/2703

Make Contact Mixer – Financial Services

March 5

6 pm–8 pm

Location TBD.

For more information, email: events@ggba.com

Register to attend:

https://ggba.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/2704

Power Lunch 2020

March 6

The theme for 2020 will be “Diversity.”

W San Francisco Hotel

181 3rd Street

http://business.ggba.com/events/details/power-lunch-2020-2742