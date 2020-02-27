GGBA Power Lunch 2020: Diversity at the W Hotel in San Francisco

Friday, March 6, 9 am–1:30 pm

The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) has always attracted fiercely authentic people looking to make connections in new ways. In 2015, the Power Lunch was launched to celebrate LGBTQ owned businesses and to bring together all facets of the LGBTQ+ and allied business community. In its 6th year, the GGBA is excited to bring together members, Certified LGBT Business Enterprises, supplier diversity officials at leading corporations, public agency procurement officers, and elected officials to celebrate this year’s theme: diversity.

We invite you to join the fun and make business connections at the Power Lunch 2020 (PL2020).

Here is what you can expect:

The Power of the Power Pitch

The Power Pitch is a fast-paced, interactive program where certified LGBTBEs present their products and services on stage. All PL2020 attendees are invited to watch a presenter pitch their company to a select panel of procurement officers from some of California’s leading companies representing various industries.

Power Pitch participants have generated millions of dollars in new revenue and opened up new verticals for their businesses. With the support of the National LGBT Chamber and Wells Fargo Foundation, the GGBA is excited to announce that this program is expanding into the Power Pitch Series.

Launching at PL2020 and continuing throughout the rest of the year, the Power Pitch Series is giving the opportunity for dozens of LGBTBEs to pitch in front of people they can do business with!

The following are just some of businesses that will be participating in the Power Pitch on March 6 at PL2020:

Brand|Pride

For 20 years, this lesbian-owned LGBTQ certified branding solutions company has guided hundreds of businesses on their quest to find the best promotional items to achieve goals of building brand loyalty.

cébé IT & Knowledge Management

This business offers consulting in IT strategy and innovation, along with cloud computing, business process improvement, and enterprise knowledge management.

Day Darmet Catering

Day Darmet Catering provides corporate catering services, including to Fortune 500 companies, featuring global cuisine.

flexability

A social impact firm, flexability is focused on the employment of individuals with disabilities and others who experience barriers in the workplace. Flexability helps employers to develop and improve the hiring and retention of talented candidates in many industries nationally.

4 Directions Consulting and Coaching

This firm combines consulting and leadership coaching by offering planning and strategy, change management, emotional intelligence, practical training, facilitation, and more.

Ignite 360

Ignite is an insights and strategy firm offering consulting on consumer/user behavior to companies large and small. The focus is on innovation, shopper insights, and brand strategy/communication with an emphasis on storytelling and empathy building. The outcome is the ignition clients need to drive their business forward.

Ready State

A digital marking agency, Ready State takes an investigative approach to marketing for brands including Airbnb, Torani, Google, HPE, and Cisco.

Power Lunch Expo

The Power Lunch quickly emerged as GGBA’s signature annual event and has since evolved to include an expo of GGBA partners and members. The Power Expo provides GGBA member businesses with a platform to engage closely with the Power Lunch audience so they can showcase their products and services.

The Power Expo is open from 9 am–Noon on March 6. We invite you to come explore the Power of the Expo!

The Lunch: Diversity in Business Panel

Michael Gunther – Founder and Managing Partner of Collaboration Business Consulting

Gunther leads a team of highly skilled business professionals dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering proactive business leaders to achieve breakthrough performance. He understands what it takes to build impactful, purposeful, and authentic collaboration that gets results. His clients are re-energized with a newfound passion for their work and the confidence to lead their teams to build profitable, sustainable businesses.

Charles Orgbon, III – Consultant, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Orgbon works within Deloitte’s Risk & Financial Advisory Services, where he specializes in sustainability risk services and environmental liability. He develops enterprise solutions for his Fortune 500 and public-sector clients that improve business processes, maximize revenue, manage costs, and address risks, while also mitigating social and environmental impacts. More specifically, he helps clients with sustainability and GHG (greenhouse gas) reporting, materiality and stakeholder engagement, reporting data analysis, supply chain transparency, environmental asset disclosures, environmental remediation, and environmental, health, and safety strategy and compliance.

Minna Tao – Vice President and Director of Community & Business Initiatives, Recology

Tao joined Recology in 2011. Prior to her current position, she served as General Manager for Recology Golden Gate and Recology Oakland, as well as serving as the Business Process Improvement Manager at the corporate office. Before joining Recology, she worked as an Assistant Controller for United Commercial Bank, a Deputy Assessor Recorder for the City and County of San Francisco, a Financial Services Manager at VeriSign, and as Senior Vice President at the Bank of America.

Power Lunch ‘Make Contact’ Kick Off

The GGBA is moving the Make Contact in March to coincide with the kick off of the PL2020. This month, participants will be making connections at the top of the Bank of America building! Come and get to know GGBA’s financial service members like host Naomi Evans-Jalloh of Merrill Lynch. Join us on Thursday, March 5, from 6 pm–8 pm as the GGBA kicks off Power Lunch 2020!

RSVP is required. Register at https://ggba.com/

Published on February 27, 2020