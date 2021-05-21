GGBA Power Lunch 2021

Once a year the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) takes the opportunity to experience the power of connecting, the power of learning, and the power of our diverse community coming together. This year’s GGBA Power Lunch event is even more important in solidifying the foundation of individual and community resilience and optimism building resilience and strength in the GGBA community.

Attend this year’s virtual Power Lunch for an elevated, interactive experience that will provide opportunities to:

pitch your business to GGBA’s corporate partners;

showcase your business in GGBA’s virtual exhibit floor, complete with your own promo video;

gain inspiration and insight from business leaders.

As for who should attend, the GGBA advises that the event is geared for business & small business owners, GGBA members, corporate partners, students, and community members. In short, nearly everyone can benefit from this high-powered networking event.

Power Lunch 2021 will include these Expert Roundtables:

Marketing Yourself as an LGBTQ+ Business Founder with StartOut

Presented by Julie Peri of Dykes With Drills and the San Francisco Bay Times & Emma Holland of StartOUT

As business founders & entrepreneurs, our stories are an integral part of how we build our companies. Join StartOut experts as they share how marketing yourself as an Out entrepreneur builds resiliency and community for your brand.

Next Generation Youth

Presented by John Tedstrom of Next Generation.

What does strategic career support look like for young LGBT entrepreneurs?

Surviving the Pivot or Spins & Thrills

Presented by Day Darmet of Day Darmet Catering

On March 14, 2020, Darmet’s corporate catering company went belly up. Instead of falling into a hole, Darmet decided to face the challenge and reinvent the company. Darmet has started three new businesses in one year, and is surviving and excited about the future.

Leveraging NGLCC LGBT Business Enterprise Certification

Presented by Magdalena Rodriguez of Pro Internacional, Inc., Dawn Hatch of Matax, and Anna Colibri of Colibri Digital Marketing

How do you use the NGLCC LGBTBE Certification to grow your business? Where do you start after you get certified? What works and what doesn’t?

GGBA Networking Roundtable with Olga Garcia of CG Moving Company, Inc.

Olga Garcia of CG Moving Company, Inc., is a master networker and can make valuable connections if you are looking for a product or services, or are wanting to get the word out about your company. Join this session for a fast-paced networking experience where you can connect with other GGBA members.

Finding Financial Happiness in Good Times and Bad

Presented by Pamela Schmitz of Brio

The pandemic has made people recalibrate and reevaluate their measure of success. Many of us are now focusing on choosing happiness and using those same skills to get to a place of financial well-being. Money doesn’t buy happiness, but having a road map to financial independence can provide security and peace of mind while allowing for a reevaluation of your measure of success.

Doing Business with the Department of General Services

Presented by Matthew Zweier and Wayne Gross of the Department of General Services

You are certified. Now what? Learn about solicitations and the current needs of the State of California.

Opportunities Arise: Comcast Supplier Diversity and Comcast RISE Programs

Presented by Lisa Roben of Comcast and Lisa Castillo of AT&T

The discussion will explore California Region Supplier Diversity Program qualifications and opportunities as well as the enterprise-wide Comcast RISE grant program available to small, BIPOC owned businesses. Qualifications for the RISE Program will be discussed.

This year’s Power Lunch will also include a Keynote Address from Jeff Wallace, the Founder of Global Kinetics; a Fireside Chat; Power Pitches; and more!

Power Lunch 2021: Kick Off Event

Tuesday, May 25

5:30 pm–6:30 pm

The Power Lunch is the GGBA’s Annual Signature Event. In 2021, the GGBA is bringing the Power Lunch programming to you virtually: Resilient Business, Strong Community.

Join us at the Kick Off Party to network with likeminded people and make some business connections. The GGBA is partnering with StartOut to bring you more business resources.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/afkebk7s

Power Lunch 2021 Virtual Experience

Wednesday, May 26

11:30 am–1 pm

$75

All GGBA members will receive a free booth at the Power Expo valued at $500.

Once a year, we have an opportunity to experience the power of connecting, the power of learning and the power of our diverse community coming together. GGBA’s Power Lunch event this year is even more important in laying a solid foundation in building resilience and strength in our GGBA community.

Join us for an elevated, interactive virtual experience that will provide opportunities to network with other businesses, pitch your business to our corporate partners, have an online exhibit space with your own company video, be inspired by leaders, and learn from the experts.

Register: https://tinyurl.com/4scb5ymz

Published on May 20, 2021