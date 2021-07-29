Grubstake Diner Redevelopment Project Plans Approved

The San Francisco Planning Commission by a vote of 4–2 on July 22 approved plans to construct an eight-story, mixed-use building at 1525 Pine Street, the site of the Grubstake Diner that has historic ties to the LGBTQ community once centered in Polk Gulch. The plans include rebuilding the restaurant, well-known for its late-night hours, “Breakfast Anytime,” and Portuguese dishes included in its extensive menu.

Owners Jimmy Consos and former Mayes Oyster House partner Nick Pigott have long supported the LGBTQ community and were grateful for the help they received from San Francisco Bay Times team members, former SF Pride President Gary Virginia, and others.

One familiar voice at the commission meeting said: “This is Juanita MORE!, Empress of the Imperial Council of San Francisco. I am also a 30-year [District 3] resident and a 30-year customer of the Grubstake. I approve of this current buildout. I spoke with the owners; I’ve seen the plans. I’m very happy with it. When the Austin [a nearby condo complex] went up, I found that to be the eyesore. There are pieces of the Grubstake that I believe will be installed into the new building which makes me very happy. It’s been a longtime part of the LGBTQ+ community.”

MORE! was among the 67 LGBTQ community leaders and allies who had previously signed a petition in support of the plans. Opposers expressed concern that the project would block sunlight at the Austin. They may appeal the commission’s decision to the SF Board of Supervisors. But, as Virginia shares, “For now, Grubstake Diner has a green light to rebuild and preserve many of the ephemera and architectural elements of this iconic late-night eatery, while adding 21 new apartments to badly needed housing supply.”

Grubstake is open for delivery through many online services, and now is a great time to visit and enjoy the good eats that were featured on the popular television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. The current hours are 6:30 pm to 3 am Sunday–Wednesday & 6:30 pm to 4 am Thursday–Saturday.

http://sfgrubstake.com/

