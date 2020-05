Harvey Milk Tribute by Rink

In honor of Harvey Milk’s 90th birthday (born May 22, 1930–died November 27, 1978), the San Francisco Bay Times presents a tribute consisting of photos taken by Rink, who knew and worked with Milk, and Milk’s famous “Give Them Hope” speech. The collection features images of other activists and luminaries, such as lesbian icons Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon.