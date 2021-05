Highlights from the Professional Business Women of California Conference 2021: IgniteCHANGE

The Professional Business Women of California Conference (PBWC) 2021: IgniteCHANGE, held from May 11–13, brought together a remarkable and diverse group—all leaders in their respective fields. They included keynote speaker Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Director General, World Trade Organization; Amanda Gorman, First-Ever USA Youth Poet Laureate; and many others. Check out this recap of highlights.