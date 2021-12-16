Holiday Lights Atop Nob Hill

Photos by Rink



Nob Hill is once again in full festive holiday mode after last year’s quieter season due to the ongoing pandemic. San Francisco Bay Times lead photographer Rink annually records the latest editions of festive treasures such as the Fairmont Hotel San Francisco’s lawn ornaments, and, in the main lobby: the gingerbread house, Christmas tree, and decorative flowers. He also makes a scheduled stop in Huntington Park to see the trees strung with lights as well as the facade of historic Grace Cathedral.

Published on December 16, 2021