In the News: 10.8.20

First Openly Gay Individual Appointed to California Supreme Court

Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday, October 5, appointed Martin Jenkins to the California Supreme Court. When Jenkins takes his seat at the bench, he will become the first openly gay justice on the state’s highest court. He will also be only the third Black man to serve on the court. “Justice Jenkins is widely respected among lawyers and jurists, active in his Oakland community and his faith, and is a decent man to his core,” Governor Newsom said in a statement. “As a critical member of my senior leadership team, I’ve seen firsthand that Justice Jenkins possesses brilliance and humility in equal measure.” Jenkins was born in San Francisco and got his start in law working for the Alameda County district attorney’s office. His appointment to the California Supreme Court has been widely praised by LGBTQ community leaders. Rick Chavez Zbur of Equality California, for example, said that the Governor’s decision was “a monumental step forward for the LGBTQ+ community and for our entire state.”

https://tinyurl.com/y4cnzfgg

Manny Yekutiel of ‘Manny’s’ Nominated to Serve on SFMTA Board of Directors

Mayor London Breed on October 5 nominated Manny Yekutiel—proprietor of the namesake civic events space, café, and restaurant Manny’s—to serve on the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Board of Directors. “I’m excited and proud to nominate Manny to serve on the SFMTA Board of Directors,” said Mayor Breed. “I am confident in his ability to bring a fresh perspective to the Board and represent the needs of San Francisco small businesses and residents alike. Manny knows how to bring people together and make sure everyone has a chance to share their diverse perspectives. He’s a regular rider of public transportation in our City, and understands how critical Muni is to everyone in our City, especially our workers. In response to COVID, Manny has played a huge role in transforming Valencia Street into a space that supports our residents and helps businesses thrive, and I know he will bring that same energy and commitment to the Board.” Yekutiel shared his powerful coming out story in the previous issue of the San Francisco Bay Times.

https://tinyurl.com/y6td5a9x

SF Home of Iconic Lesbian Couple Set to Become an Historic Landmark

Last week Supervisor Rafael Mandelman introduced a resolution to initiate an historic landmark designation for the longtime Noe Valley residence of lesbian rights and social justice activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin. Supervisor Mandelman said that they “were trailblazers in the LGBTQ rights movement and the home they shared for more than half a century has clear historic value that needs to be preserved and memorialized.” He added, “I look forward to working with community leaders like The GLBT Historical Society and those who knew Phyllis, Del, and their home first hand to honor their legacy and this special piece of San Francisco.” Both Lyon and Martin were founding contributors to the San Francisco Bay Times and were honored in several prior issues of the paper.

https://issuu.com/sfbt/docs/bay_times_04.09.19

Belgian Leader Becomes Europe’s Most Senior Transgender Politician

Petra De Sutter of the Flemish Green Party, Groen, last week was appointed as one of Belgium’s seven Deputy Prime Ministers. The new position makes De Sutter the most senior Transgender politician in Europe. She also holds the distinction of being the first Transgender minister (politician who heads a ministry) in Europe. Previously, De Sutter was a Member of the European Parliament (2019–2020), a professor of gynecology at Ghent University, and the head of the Department of Reproductive Medicine at Ghent University Hospital.

https://www.petradesutter.be/bio

GLBT Historical Society to Bestow Honors at Upcoming Virtual Gala

The GLBT Historical Society will bestow five awards at their Gala to be held on October 16, 6 pm–7:30 pm. This year’s recipients of the History Makers Award, given “for significant artistry and contributions to LGBTQ history and culture,” are Miss Major, Pamela Peniston, and Dr. Maggi Rubenstein. The Clio Award, given “for advancing understanding of LGBTQ history,” will be presented to historian and GLBT Historical Society founding member Gerard Koskovich. The recipient of the Willie Walker Founders Award, presented “for steadfast support, philanthropy and leadership,” will be Juanita MORE!

https://www.glbthistory.org/gala\

Published on October 8, 2020