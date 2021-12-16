‘Inscribe’ in the Castro for 2021 World AIDS Day

George Kelly, founder of the community chalk art event known as Inscribe, set up his display table on World AIDS Day, December 1, at Hibernia Beach. Throughout the day and evening, he facilitated participants’ drawing meaningful chalk images as well as signatures on the sidewalks of the Castro business area.



Inscribe, sponsored by members of the Castro Merchants Association, is held annually and attracts people of all ages who wish to publicly express their thoughts about the memory of friends, relatives, and loved ones lost during the AIDS pandemic.

Published on December 16, 2021