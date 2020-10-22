It’s Time to Vote

By Assemblymember Phil Ting–

The November 2020 election is finally here. Along with other Californians, I am counting on you to vote, as we are fighting for the soul of our nation. Your voice will also help decide important state and local initiatives related to key policy issues, such as housing, taxation, criminal justice reform, and more.

Due to COVID-19, all Californians registered to vote will automatically receive a mail-in ballot, which began arriving in our mailboxes over the last few weeks. Voting by mail is safe and secure.

If you are not yet registered to vote, you can do so through your local county elections office website or by visiting Register to Vote

( https://registertovote.ca.gov/ ) before the October 19 deadline to ensure you receive a mail-in ballot on time.

What to Do with Your Mail-In Ballots

To avoid crowds and ensure your ballot is received well before Election Day, I recommend filling it out and returning it as soon as you can via:

U.S. Mail: Take it to a post office or mailbox; must be postmarked no later than November 3.

Take it to a post office or mailbox; must be postmarked no later than November 3. Drop-Off Locations: Search for drop box locations at CA Early Voting ( https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/ ) In San Francisco, the locations are: Chase Center, the Bayview/Linda Brooks-Burton & the Excelsior Branch libraries, Portsmouth Square (Clay & Kearney St.), and the Vote Center described below.

Either way, you can track your ballot’s journey via https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

Be sure to sign your ballot envelope, or it won’t count.

Early In-Person Voting

Even though you received a mail-in ballot, early in-person voting is still an option, especially if you need physical assistance or want to use accessible voting equipment. Some jurisdictions are using Vote Centers. San Francisco, for instance, set up one location for the entire city outside of Bill Graham Civic Auditorium at 99 Grove Street near City Hall. It is now open with safety protocols in place. And you can check wait times ( https://sfelections.sfgov.org/ ) before making the trip. The hours are:

Monday–Friday: Now through November 2 from 8 am to 5 pm.

Now through November 2 from 8 am to 5 pm. Saturday–Sunday: October 24–25 & October 31–November 1 from 10 am to 4 pm.

This site is also open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, from 7 am to 8 pm. In addition, you can bring your mail-in ballot to the Vote Center anytime it is open from now until election night.

On Election Day, November 3rd

On Election Day, November 3, you can vote in-person or drop off your ballot at your polling place or Vote Center from 7 am to 8 pm. If you haven’t registered to vote by then, you can conditionally register and cast a provisional ballot on Election Day. To find your polling location, you can go to the California Secretary of State’s website at

https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections

Given all the options, please vote because so much is at stake. Do it today. Then encourage your friends and family to do the same.

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the Westside of San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City.

Published on October 22, 2020