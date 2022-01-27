Jacob Ittycheria Named Director of Community Engagement at Openhouse

Jacob Ittycheria has been named Openhouse’s new Director of Mission Engagement, the department responsible for raising revenue and bringing resources to the organization. Ittycheria was most recently the Associate Director of Major Gifts at the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, where he held a significant portfolio and produced community mini-documentaries that helped bring to life the stories of San Franciscans who are HIV positive and who have found health and solace in the programming and care of the foundation.

He was also a successful fundraiser for AIDS LifeCycle, working out of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

“We are thrilled to have Jacob join the Openhouse family,” said Dr. Kathleen Sullivan, Executive Director. “He has proven success at connecting donors and the mission of the organization, which is always a powerful way to invite individuals to invest in the good work the staff is doing.”

Ittycheria shared, “My reason for coming to Openhouse was because I wanted to lift up and center the stories and life experiences of our community’s LGBTQ+ adults. Many LGBTQ+ older adults fought for equal rights and representation of our gay, queer, transgender, gender nonconforming/nonbinary members and my desire is to share their stories with the world. It is my hope to create a more inclusive, safe space that allows our seniors to thrive while allowing future generations to learn from their life experiences.”

Openhouse has a strong base of long-time donors, corporate, and foundation support. This, along with the support of the City of San Francisco, has made Openhouse the go-to organization for cultural humility training, LGBTQ specific programming, social services, housing, and now a day services program in coordination with On Lok for community members of greatest need.

https://www.openhousesf.org/

