The L Word: Generation Q, at the Castro Theatre

By Louise “Lou” Fischer–

On December 3, San Francisco’s LGBTQ cinema nonprofit organization Frameline, along with Showtime and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), packed the Castro Theatre with mostly queer women (and some male allies) for a special sneak peek of two Showtime series.

Work in Progress is a new show that stars improv comedienne Abby McEnany as a 45-year-old self-identified hefty, queer dyke from Chicago whose misfortune and despair lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. The L Word: Generation Q is the sequel to the original, which ran from 2004–2009 and will star returning fan favorites Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, and Katherine Moennig.

McEnany, along with L Word Co-Creator and Executive Producer Ilene Chaiken, greeted guests and posed for what seemed like hundreds of selfies at a pre-show VIP party on the 2nd floor of the theatre and hosted a Q&A on stage after the preview (but did she reveal who killed Jenny?) Elizabeth Lanyon, Jennifer Bing, and Christopher Vasquez proudly represented NCLR and were joined by District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and Donna Sachet of the San Francisco Bay Times.

Louise (Lou) Fischer is a Former Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Alice B. Toklas LGBT Democratic Club and has served as an appointed and elected Delegate for the State Democratic Party. She is a proud graduate of the Emerge California Women’s Democratic Leadership program, was a San Francisco Commissioner, and has served in leadership positions in multiple nonprofit and community-based organizations.

Published on December 19, 2019