Leslie Sbrocco of ‘Check, Please! Bay Area’ on Pride

San Francisco Bay Times columnist and multiple Emmy award-winner Leslie Sbrocco of Check, Please! Bay Area and 100 Days, Drinks, Dishes, and Destinations wishes everyone a Happy Pride and shares her thoughts on this celebration of the LGBTQ community. Leslie is the proud mother of an out member of our community, daughter Grace. Check out the cover of the June 24, 2021, issue of the Bay Times to see the Pride shoes that artist Grace designed!

Also, don’t miss the centerfold in the front section featuring Leslie, including a recent conversation she had with Bay Times columnist Liam Mayclem.

