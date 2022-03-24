Lit Snax 3.24.22

A Quilt for David by Steven Reigns

This series of prose poems focuses on a tragic episode from the height of the AIDS crisis when a gay dentist became the victim of mob panic and homophobia gone wild. Reigns approaches the subject from multiple angles, which makes for a thought-provoking read. Trigger warning: could make you very sad and/or angry.

Last Night at The Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo

A rich homage to lesbian pulps, only better. It shows the human impact of McCarthyism and ’50s repression on immigrant families, young love, and the fragile underworld of lesbian bars. Set in San Francisco’s North Beach and Chinatown, it’s a book with characters you root for, pork buns, and a perspective made more thoughtful by our modern lens.

I Wished by Dennis Cooper

Grief is shattering. In this, the most personal of Cooper’s books, the author inhabits a variety of characters (Santa Claus, prairie dogs, John Wayne Gacy … ) in order to cope with the decades-old death of one of his real-life friends.

https://www.fabulosabooks.com/

Published on March 24, 2022