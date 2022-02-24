Maitri Announces Michael Armentrout As New Executive Director and Mission Manager

Michael Armentrout has just joined the nonprofit Maitri as Executive Director and Mission Manager. He comes to Maitri—an organization that provides compassionate residential care for people in need of hospice or 24-hour medical care—with a decades-long background in both corporate and nonprofit settings. He has broad experience in executive leadership, financial management, and fund development.
Armentrout has been active in work for the LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS communities, including early work in HIV/AIDS teaching prevention measures and lobbying Congress for the continuation of the Ryan White Care Act and in favor of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act.
He is committed to Maitri. the organization’s clients, and its mission that “no one should have to suffer, transition, or die alone.”
Armentrout comes to Maitri ready to lead its developing programs including:
