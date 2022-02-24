Maitri Announces Michael Armentrout As New Executive Director and Mission Manager

Michael Armentrout has just joined the nonprofit Maitri as Executive Director and Mission Manager. He comes to Maitri—an organization that provides compassionate residential care for people in need of hospice or 24-hour medical care—with a decades-long background in both corporate and nonprofit settings. He has broad experience in executive leadership, financial management, and fund development.

Armentrout has been active in work for the LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS communities, including early work in HIV/AIDS teaching prevention measures and lobbying Congress for the continuation of the Ryan White Care Act and in favor of the Employment Non-Discrimination Act.

He is committed to Maitri. the organization’s clients, and its mission that “no one should have to suffer, transition, or die alone.”

Armentrout comes to Maitri ready to lead its developing programs including:

Maitri’s Never Alone mural by Serge Gay, Jr. It is a beautiful mural that will adorn Maitri’s Duboce-facing wall. Come watch it being painted in real-time!

the Maitri Affirmation Center, which is an expansion of Maitri’s transgender care services to provide pre/post-operative support to low-income people recovering from gender affirming surgeries;

and Heels for Hope, Maitri’s June 4th fundraiser. This annual event is a fun variety show featuring incredible local talent and a whole lot of drag!

https://www.maitrisf.org

Published on February 24, 2022