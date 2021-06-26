Mayor London Breed at ‘Divas & Drinks @ The Academy’

On June 24, San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke at the largest local Pride event for women, Divas & Drinks @ The Academy, co-hosted by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy.

ABC7 news anchor Dion Lim introduced Mayor Breed. Legendary entertainer, fundraiser, and Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet was central to the event, along with DJ Rockaway of Olivia Travel, Anna Chase—leader of Team Olivia in a “Name That Tune” competition, and Carol Steinkamp—leader of Team Mecca 2.0. Supervisor and former Bay Times columnist Rafael Mandelman spoke. SF Pride Grand Marshals Clair Farley and Melorra Green & Melonie Green were honored. Patrick Carney and Hossein Carney of the Pink Triangle project, mentioned by Mayor Breed, were present, along with Openhouse founder and Bay Times columnist Dr. Marcy Adelman and City Commissioners Andrea Shorter (a Bay Times columnist) and Debra Walker.

Numerous team members from the San Francisco Gay Softball League, the leader of Dykes on Bikes, members of the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, and several additional LGBT community leaders attended the festive Pride celebration. Another “Divas & Drinks @ The Academy” event is scheduled for July 23. Check for details when available at https://www.academy-sf.com/calendar

