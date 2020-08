Meet Toni Newman: Best-Selling Author and Transgender Rights Advocate

Toni Newman, featured in the August 13, 2020, issue of the San Francisco Bay Times, is the author of the best-selling memoir I Rise-The Transformation of Toni Newman, which was nominated for multiple Lambda Literary Awards. The book became the basis for the beautiful and influential short film Heart of a Woman.

For more information: http://tonidnewman.com/