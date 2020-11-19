National AIDS Memorial to Honor Drs. Anthony Fauci and David Ho on World AIDS Day

The National AIDS Memorial will bring together powerful voices from the AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics on World AIDS Day, December 1, 2020, for an inspiring discussion about health justice, social activism, remembrance, and hope.

World AIDS Day 2020 –A National Conversation will spotlight the interconnectedness of both pandemics: the lives lost, the survivors, the activism, and the heroes. Through a distinguished list of guest speakers, video storytelling, and musical tributes, the topics and conversations will help answer the questions about how a nation responds, how it heals, and what lessons must be learned for the future.

During the event, the National AIDS Memorial will honor Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and David D. Ho, M.D., Director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Center at Columbia University, with its National Recognition Leadership Award.

As renowned health experts who have been on the frontlines of both the AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Ho will be recognized for their lifelong commitment, work, and profound impact they have had over the span of 40 years and two pandemics in advancing science, treatments, and education around both diseases.

“These two individuals have stood at the forefront in the fight against HIV/AIDS for more than four decades, and today stand on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19,” said John Cunningham, Executive Director of the National AIDS Memorial. “We are honored to recognize their tireless work on World AIDS Day this year as we pull the thread that connects these two pandemics, particularly around science, loss of life, health, and social justice.”

World AIDS Day 2020 –A National Conversation will be presented virtually

(https://www.aidsmemorial.org/ ) beginning at 10 am on December 1. The event will be free to the public.

Medical and Scientific Leadership: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Ho will lead a conversation about medical and scientific advancements during both pandemics and offer important insights on the health, research, and long-term impacts of HIV/AIDS and COVID-19.

Impact on Marginalized Communities: A conversation on how HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 have disproportionately affected communities of color and the systemic barriers that compound poor health outcomes.

Activism that Sparks Change and Movements: A discussion with leaders whose actions have made a difference during both pandemics, demanding social and health justice.

A Look to the Future: Voices from two generations of leaders coming together to help shape the way a nation responds, heals, and remembers those lost to both pandemics.

As the nation still struggles with both pandemics, the National AIDS Memorial will officially unveil its first-ever virtual exhibition of the AIDS Memorial Quilt on World AIDS Day that will feature more than 10,000 Quilt panels representing all 50 states and U.S. territories. The memorial is inviting interested panelmakers, individuals, and organizations to be part of this historic effort to use the power of the Quilt to help a nation heal and remember during these difficult times.

Each year, World AIDS Day brings people together to unite in the fight against HIV/AIDS, show their support for people living with HIV, and commemorate lives lost. The National AIDS Memorial is looked upon as the organization within the national landscape to remember, honor, and help ensure the stories of the AIDS pandemic are never forgotten.

