New Public Safety Initiative Launches in the Castro/Upper Market District

Castro Cares ( https://castrocbd.org/castro-cares/ ), a unique community collaborative managed by the Castro Community Benefit District (CBD), on February 4 launched a comprehensive, three-pronged program dedicated to improving public safety, economic vitality, and quality of life in San Francisco’s iconic Castro/Upper Market area. The CBD was awarded a $413,245 grant from the San Francisco Office of Economic & Workforce Development (OEWD) to fund the new initiative.
The innovative Castro Cares initiative has three main components that operate within the CBD geographical footprint seven days a week:
The safety and cleaning services can be contacted by calling/texting 415-471-7536.
District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman ahead of the launch said, “The Castro Public Safety Ambassadors will provide a rapid non-police response for the neighborhood and will help make it safer and more welcoming for everyone. I was glad to work with the Castro CBD to secure the funding for this pilot program in the City budget and am eager to see the Public Safety Ambassadors on the streets of the Castro.”
“This generous grant from OEWD allows us to supplement the great work the City does with resources dedicated specifically to the Castro to address the needs of our residents, business owners and visitors. Castro Cares is just one more step the Castro CBD is taking to improve the neighborhood for everyone and help us recover as quickly as possible from this devastating pandemic. The extra set of eyes, ears and boots on the ground will help assure visitors using the shared spaces and outdoor dining that the Castro is clean and safe,” said Andrea Aiello, Executive Director, Castro CBD.
Castro Cares, a program of the Castro Community Benefit District, is made up of a number of Castro-based neighborhood groups, including the Duboce Triangle Neighborhood Association, the Eureka Valley Neighborhood Association, St. Francis Lutheran Church, Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and the Castro Merchants. Castro Cares depends on continued support by neighbors, merchants, and City grants. More information is available on the Castro CBD website: http://castrocbd.org/castro-cares/
Published on February 11, 2021
