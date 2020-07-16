Pride Brunch LIVE! Raised Record Amount for PRC

By Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet–

Thanks to the support of many, the 22nd Annual Pride Brunch honoring the Grand Marshals and Awardees of

San Francisco Pride 2020 was a huge success! The reimagined virtual event—Pride Brunch LIVE!—raised a record $55,000+ in net proceeds for PRC!

We booked the historic Fairmont Hotel Grand Ballroom for this event last year, with a dream to raise a record $50,000 during the 50th anniversary of SF Pride. When COVID-19 prevented us from meeting in person, the Development team at PRC kicked into high gear to assist us with our first-ever, virtual benefit that featured a 90-minute livestream, an online auction, a fun text-to-donate Top Chef competition, entertaining video content and graphics, free door prize drawings, and brunch and gift bags delivered to guests’ homes. Against many odds, it was an unqualified success!

Special thanks to PRC’s Jaron Caldwell, the wizard behind the curtain producing the livestream and managing the many moving parts of this year’s benefit. We so appreciate the part many played in this success. Thank you to our great group of sponsors, including Wells Fargo, Verizon, UberEATS, the San Francisco Bay Times, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Korbel, Tequila Herradura, Flower to the People, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and past PRC President Kent Roger.

We’re also grateful to the many donors—from Georgia to Rancho Mirage, CA—to the auction and gift bags. And we extend a big shout out to our loyal delivery team volunteers, wearing masks and getting the task handled so well.

Whether you purchased a $50 or $100 ticket, bid on auction items, or voted in the Top Chef competition, we are grateful for your support. New this year was a 3:1 matching gift from the PRC board of directors and Tito’s Handmade Vodka that made each donation during the livestream much more impactful.

PRC has been transforming the Bay Area for decades, helping people affected by HIV/AIDS, substance use, or mental health issues to realize their best selves by providing the support and services they need to reclaim their lives. Services include emergency financial assistance for short-term security; legal representation for access to basic income and healthcare benefits; and residential treatment, supportive housing, and employment training for longer-term social rehabilitation.

These programs and services to 5,700 clients annually will continue during the ongoing epidemic and economic crisis thanks to you. Please know that your generosity and support of our efforts this year meant the world to us. We look forward to seeing you—in person—at Pride Brunch 2021!

Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet are the Co-Founders of the Annual Pride Brunch for PRC. They note that if you missed the 90-minute livestream benefit, you can view it at https://bit.ly/2DBDwCV



There is an option to donate to add to their proceeds for 2020, so as they write, “Grab a drink and enjoy the ride!!!”

2020’s Pride Brunch: Cocktails, Grand Marshals, and José Sarria’s Quiche

This year’s virtual Pride Brunch was a delight from start to finish, thanks to charismatic and talented co-hosts Gary Virginia and Donna Sachet, who brought out everything but the kitchen sink. Actually, their sinks were in this too, as they both competed in a cook-off that had Gary whipping up a decadent French toast, while Donna set off a smoke alarm before presenting a recipe for quiche from the late, great José Julio Sarria.

Viewers were also treated to special remarks from the 2020 Grand Marshals & Honorees, elected officials, & surprise cameos. They also enjoyed unique tributes to SF Pride’s 50th Anniversary & CHEER SF’s 40th Anniversary. There was additionally a preview of the spectacular illumination of the Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks for its 25th anniversary.

With Korbel & Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails in hand, Gary and Donna encouraged fundraising that netted a record amount for PRC. Even the goodie bags were terrific! Thanks to all who made this virtual event such a success.



















Published on July 16, 2020