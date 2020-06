Rainbow Flag Raising Ceremony, Pride 2020

A small ceremony led by legendary entertainer and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Donna Sachet was held on the morning of July 27, 2020, to mark the raising of the landmark Rainbow Flag at Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro, San Francisco. Thank you to Tom Taylor (of the famous Tom & Jerry house!) for all of his hard work over the years in making this symbol of LGBTQ+ Pride in San Francisco possible 24/7.