Round About – Outdoor Dining in the Castro

Photos by Rink–



Restaurants and bars throughout the Castro neighborhood are adapting to pandemic regulations by offering service at tables on the sidewalks. “Parklets” are popping up on Market, Castro, and 18th Streets, and the “Shared Spaces” program at 18th Street between Castro and Hartford continues to grow in popularity while still allowing for safe, socially-distanced shopping, dining, and more. Small business owners and staff are welcoming customers and sending thank you messages for patronage and support as restrictions continue to have dramatic effects.

Published on September 10, 2020