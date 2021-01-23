‘Seasons of Love’/’Let the Sunshine In’

Broadway stars collaborated for a montage of “Seasons of Love” and “Let the Sunshine In” for the Celebrating America celebration following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The performers in order of appearance:

Chris Jackson: 525,600 minutes

Laura Benanti: 525,600 moments so dear

José Llana: 525,600 minutes

BD WONG: How do you measure

Betty Buckley: measure a year?

Ruthie Ann Miles: in daylights

Jessie Mueller: in sunsets

Beth Malone: in midnights

Chandra Wilson: in cups of coffee

Jenna Ushkowitz: in inches

Olga Merediz: in miles

NaTasha Yvette Williams: in laughter, in strife

Ali Stroker: 525,600 minutes

Miss Peppermint: How do you measure

Vanessa Williams: a year in the life?

Fredi Walker-Browne, Wilson Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp How about love?

Leslie Uggams: 525,600 minutes

Mandy Gonzalez: 525,000 journeys to plan

Renée Elise Goldsberry: 525,600 minutes

Keala Settle: How do you measure the life of a woman or a man?

Wayne Brady: In truths that she learned

Derrick Baskin: Or in times that he cried

Javier Muñoz: In bridges he burned

James Monroe Iglehart: Or the way that she died

Andy Karl/Orfeh: It’s time now… LET THE SUNSHINE IN adds Rosie Perez Audra McDonald James Wesley/ Seth Rudetsky/ Juli Rudetsky-Wesley Chita Rivera Rosie Perez AND Charlotte d’Amboise in the center square!