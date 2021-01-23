Recent Comments

    ‘Seasons of Love’/’Let the Sunshine In’

    Broadway stars collaborated for a montage of “Seasons of Love” and “Let the Sunshine In” for the Celebrating America celebration following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

    The performers in order of appearance:

    Chris Jackson: 525,600 minutes

    Laura Benanti: 525,600 moments so dear

    José Llana: 525,600 minutes

    BD WONG: How do you measure

    Betty Buckley: measure a year?

    Ruthie Ann Miles: in daylights

    Jessie Mueller: in sunsets

    Beth Malone: in midnights

    Chandra Wilson: in cups of coffee

    Jenna Ushkowitz: in inches

    Olga Merediz: in miles

    NaTasha Yvette Williams: in laughter, in strife

    Ali Stroker: 525,600 minutes

    Miss Peppermint: How do you measure

    Vanessa Williams: a year in the life?

    Fredi Walker-Browne, Wilson Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp How about love?

    Leslie Uggams: 525,600 minutes

    Mandy Gonzalez: 525,000 journeys to plan

    Renée Elise Goldsberry: 525,600 minutes

    Keala Settle: How do you measure the life of a woman or a man?

    Wayne Brady: In truths that she learned

    Derrick Baskin: Or in times that he cried

    Javier Muñoz: In bridges he burned

    James Monroe Iglehart: Or the way that she died

    Andy Karl/Orfeh: It’s time now… LET THE SUNSHINE IN adds Rosie Perez Audra McDonald James Wesley/ Seth Rudetsky/ Juli Rudetsky-Wesley Chita Rivera Rosie Perez AND Charlotte d’Amboise in the center square!