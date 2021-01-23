‘Seasons of Love’/’Let the Sunshine In’

Broadway stars collaborated for a montage of “Seasons of Love” and “Let the Sunshine In” for the Celebrating America celebration following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
The performers in order of appearance:
Chris Jackson: 525,600 minutes
Laura Benanti: 525,600 moments so dear
José Llana: 525,600 minutes
BD WONG: How do you measure
Betty Buckley: measure a year?
Ruthie Ann Miles: in daylights
Jessie Mueller: in sunsets
Beth Malone: in midnights
Chandra Wilson: in cups of coffee
Jenna Ushkowitz: in inches
Olga Merediz: in miles
NaTasha Yvette Williams: in laughter, in strife
Ali Stroker: 525,600 minutes
Miss Peppermint: How do you measure
Vanessa Williams: a year in the life?
Fredi Walker-Browne, Wilson Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Anthony Rapp How about love?
Leslie Uggams: 525,600 minutes
Mandy Gonzalez: 525,000 journeys to plan
Renée Elise Goldsberry: 525,600 minutes
Keala Settle: How do you measure the life of a woman or a man?
Wayne Brady: In truths that she learned
Derrick Baskin: Or in times that he cried
Javier Muñoz: In bridges he burned
James Monroe Iglehart: Or the way that she died
Andy Karl/Orfeh: It’s time now… LET THE SUNSHINE IN adds Rosie Perez Audra McDonald James Wesley/ Seth Rudetsky/ Juli Rudetsky-Wesley Chita Rivera Rosie Perez AND Charlotte d’Amboise in the center square!
