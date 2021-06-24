SF Pride 2021 Grand Marshals and Awardees

SF Pride 2021 Community Grand Marshals

Public Choice, Individual

Melonie and Melorra Green

Co-Executive Directors of the African American Art & Culture Complex (jointly awarded)

Public Choice, Organization

The Oakland LGBTQ+ Community Center

SF Pride Members’ Choice

Akira Jackson

Executive Director, TAJA’s Coalition

SF Pride Board of Directors’ Choices

Clair Farley

Executive Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives and Senior Advisor to Mayor London Breed

Nicole Santamaría

Executive Director, El/La Para TransLatinas

SF Pride 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award

Morey Riordan

Founding Director, Transgender Strategy Center

For more information: https://sfpride.org/

Published on June 24, 2021