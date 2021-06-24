SF Pride 2021 Grand Marshals and Awardees

SF Pride 2021 Community Grand Marshals
Public Choice, Individual
Melonie and Melorra Green
Co-Executive Directors of the African American Art & Culture Complex (jointly awarded)
Public Choice, Organization
The Oakland LGBTQ+ Community Center
SF Pride Members’ Choice
Akira Jackson
Executive Director, TAJA’s Coalition
SF Pride Board of Directors’ Choices
Clair Farley
Executive Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives and Senior Advisor to Mayor London Breed
Nicole Santamaría
Executive Director, El/La Para TransLatinas
SF Pride 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award
Morey Riordan
Founding Director, Transgender Strategy Center
