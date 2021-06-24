Recent Comments

    SF Pride 2021 Grand Marshals and Awardees

    SF Pride 2021 Community Grand Marshals

    Public Choice, Individual
    Melonie and Melorra Green
    Co-Executive Directors of the African American Art & Culture Complex (jointly awarded)

    Public Choice, Organization
    The Oakland LGBTQ+ Community Center

    SF Pride Members’ Choice
    Akira Jackson
    Executive Director, TAJA’s Coalition

    SF Pride Board of Directors’ Choices
    Clair Farley
    Executive Director of the Office of Transgender Initiatives and Senior Advisor to Mayor London Breed

    Nicole Santamaría
    Executive Director, El/La Para TransLatinas

    SF Pride 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award

    Morey Riordan
    Founding Director, Transgender Strategy Center

    Published on June 24, 2021