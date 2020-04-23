SF SPCA: Take Me Home with You!

“Meet Bonnie, Clyde, and Jessica! These triplet cats are 5 years old and have been together their entire lives. They’re best friends and will do whatever it takes to get a home together. Is it with you!? These cats will provide 3x the snuggles on cold rainy days, 3x the fun feline antics during playtime, and 3x the appreciation due to their finally having a loving home.”

Bonnie, Clyde, and Jessica are presented to San Francisco Bay Times readers by Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, the SF SPCA’s Co-President. Our thanks also go to Krista Maloney for helping to get the word out about lovable pets like these cool cat triplets.

Anyone interested in adopting Bonnie, Clyde, and Jessica can email: adoptions@sfspca.org

For more information:

https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions

