Sister Dana sez, “Cowardly Senators who did not convict at the Second Impeachment Trial are apparently on their way to Oz, because they are all in need of a brain, a heart, and some courage!”

AIDS/LIFECYCLE presented TOGETHERIDE: A Drag Show on February 12, online. Showcasing the fiercest fashionistas in the TogetheRide community, special guest performances, and everything you needed to know about drag, this was a benefit for SF AIDS FOUNDATION (SFAF) and LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER. Guest hosts were Sister Roma of the SF Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and Sister Bearonce Knows of the LA SPI. We got drag tips from Salina EsTittlies, who gave original lyrics to “Please Mr. Postman.” Of course, Sister Dana did not need makeup tips, as my makeup is always flawless. NOT!!! So many folx executed perfect lip-synch—including Trudging Buddies doing Stevie Nicks‘ “Edge of Seventeen”; Glenn Moreau with Queen‘s “Bicycle”; drag king Vico Suave with a Spanish serenade on timbales; Dragula‘s Landon Cider with a goth “We Are Golden”; LA SPI in a medley from Sister Act; and Backstreet Butches going country with “Ain’t No Place.”

And the list continued with Sister Fancy Pants of Vancouver SPI; Dunka Shay Monroe; Mary Lou Pearl; Bobbee Trans Mooreman; Wendy Hiller; and even Anthony Laverde‘s dog, Dudley. We heard inspiring speeches from org reps Tony Bradford of SFAF’s BLACK BROTHERS ESTEEM; Baruch Porras Hernandez from SFAF’s STRUT; Joey Hernandez and Robert Ortiz of the LA LGBT Center; Tamika Butler of AIDS RIDE; and two folx on the power of drag: Urvay Ragland also known as Rotisserie Jackson and Petey Gibson. This incredible show closed with a rousing “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray by The Cyclepaths! https://www.togetheride.org/

Statement from TogetheRide: “For more than 28 years, we’ve been focused on ending HIV/AIDS by riding bikes from SF to LA. Because HIV/AIDS is a global pandemic, and there are more things dividing us and keeping us apart than ever before, we’ve created TogetheRide. Together, we are a nationwide movement committed to ending AIDS by harnessing the collective power of our community.” They continued, “The power will come from moving 1.2 million miles, representing the 1.2 million people in the U.S. living with HIV/AIDS. Through this commitment, we are raising $5 million to support San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. All people, of all ages, are welcome to participate from anywhere in the world.”

Sister Dana sez, “Talk Radio’s radical rightwing racist, misogynist, AIDSphobic, Trumpism extremist Rush Limbaugh is dead. I will RUSH right out to get a funeral wreath and sing an appropriate funeral hymn, ‘Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead!'”

We joined ICP Andrew Munrose and ICP The One And Only Rexy in conjunction with Emperor William Bulkley and Empress Mimi Osa and the IMPERIAL COUNCIL OF SAN FRANCISCO to celebrate a year of growth and community in the Court System during the annual ICP BALL:”MATCHED!” on February 13 (night before Valentine’s Day), a fun game where Mx Cow Hand 2020–2021 Foxxy Blue Snacks/ Dino Foxx and Duchess Kylie Minono searched for their perfect match! They also showcased performances by Empress LIV Baby-Shaques Munro, Grand Duchess XLIII Olivia Hart, Imperial Crown Prince 2020 Brent “Daddy” Munro, Queen Of Hearts 2019 Bama, Coco Buttah, and Scroto T Bagginz.

RICHMOND/ERMET AID FUNDRAISING (REAF) is known for producing outstanding live entertainment events, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they presented a wonderful virtual concert utilizing some of the best archival performance clips from their 25 years of live concerts. Their Valentine-themed ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: A Valentine Concert screened on February 13 on YouTube Live with a live chat. This special show raised funds for REAF’s Small Emergency Grants Program to support members of the theater community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. REAF’s Ken Henderson and Joe Seiler warmly welcomed us as usual. This stellar show featured stars from Broadway, film, TV and the music industry, including (in alphabetical order) Susan Anton, Petula Clark, Spencer Day, Sharon Gless, Leslie Jordan (as a hilarious Cupid), Kimberley Locke, La Toya London, Meg Mackay, witty Carly Ozard, Renee Taylor, the always uproarious Bruce Vilanch, and so many more. I loved reliving all those glorious moments I had enjoyed live and onstage for 25 years. I could even hear myself hooting and hollering after some of those most memorable performances from the past. https://www.reaf-sf.org/

I had the privilege and pleasure of participating in GRACE CATHEDRAL‘s annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, CARNIVALE, virtually on February 16. I joined several of my fellow Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in lip-syncing “Oh Happy Day” and “My God” (to the tune of “My Guy”) from both Sister Act movies. Hallelujah!

The perfect belated Valentine’s Day, Presidents Day, Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday, Lent, and/or Purim event was LOCKDOWN COMEDY, presented by “Kung Pao Kosher Comedy” comic Lisa Geduldig on February 18. February’s show featured Jackie Hoffman (NY), Elvira Kurt (Toronto), Bernadette Luckett (SF), and Arline (her mom) & LisaGeduldig (both from Flawrida). Every 3rd Thursday Lisa brings us Lockdown Comedy on Zoom, so we see the comics live and hear our own laughter complete with chat.

Sister Dana sez, “It gives me great pleasure that the NAACP is suing Trump, Giuliani, the Proud Boys, and other extremist groups for inciting Capitol riots—citing the Civil Rights Act of 1871!”

EMERGENCY CONTACT is a free live reading by THEATRE RHINO via Zoom on March 2, 7 pm. Shawn is pretty sure his one-night-stand with the troubled Derrick can’t get any worse after Derrick passes out and then pukes on his own bedroom floor. Things get even more interesting, however, when the concerned Shawn reaches out to Derrick’s so-called “Emergency Contact” in his cell phone and finds out that it is Derrick’s ex-boyfriend, Manny, who still has a key, a nearby apartment, and is all too eager to come over and save the day. http://therhino.org/

Mayor London Breed and City Administrator Carmen Chu have appointed Vallie Brown as the new Director for San Francisco’s GRANTS FOR THE ARTS.Brown most recently served the City and County of San Francisco as Supervisor of District 5. GFTA, a division of San Francisco’s City Administrator’s Office, strives to be a stable, dependable resource for nonprofit arts and culture organizations who successfully meet funding criteria, and is committed to supporting the full spectrum of art and culture in San Francisco.

Sister Dana sez, “The House of Representatives has re-introduced the Equality Act. (See pages 2–3 of this issue for more information.) With pro-equality majorities in both chambers of Congress and President Biden in the White House, we finally have a chance to pass this key piece of legislation!”

When H.R. 5 Equality Act is passed, this historic legislation will bar discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, women, and people of color in education, employment, housing, credit, public accommodations, and other aspects of everyday life.

Happiest Season, Disclosure, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Schitt’s Creek, We’re Here, Sam Smith, MSNBC, and CNN are among the nominees for the 32ND ANNUAL GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS. Awards will be presented virtually in April. https://www.glaad.org/

I highly recommend the gay love story of all time, SUPERNOVA, streaming digitally. Sam (Academy Award winner Colin Firth) a concert pianist, and Tucker (Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci), a writer, are loving, passionate partners of twenty years. They take a road trip in a camper van across the beautiful British countryside to visit friends and family. This gay vacay turns into a real tear-jerker when we discover Tucker has early onset dementia. This is a writer who is gradually losing his ability to write. And Sam has to put his music career on hold to be Tucker’s caretaker. Their love for each other is tested like never before. This poignant tale can be summed up in one of the movie’s gripping lines: “It’s not about fair; it’s about love.”

SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS will present ANGELS on March 11 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of “When We No Longer Touch,” the world’s first requiem dedicated to those lost to AIDS, with a rebroadcast from SFGMC’s momentous 40th anniversary concert that took place on October 26, 2018, at SF’s St. Ignatius Church. This moving work was commissioned by SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and the Turtle Creek Chorale in Dallas, Texas. The evening will also include the premiere of a video celebrating the creation of SFGMC’s Artist Portal at the National AIDS MEMORIAL GROVE in Golden Gate Park. The memorial includes the names of regional, national, and international arts organizations from all disciplines who have also lost members. https://www.sfgmc.org/angels

More power to Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D), who has announced that he’s running for the U.S. SENATE in 2022. If he wins, he would be the first out gay man in the Senate. Kenyatta announced his campaign with a video posted to Twitter, which opened with him leaving his home and getting a kiss from his fiancé, Dr. Matt Miller.

Sister Dana sez, “Mitch McConnell emphasized one very important word twice in a row: [Trump] ‘didn’t get away with anything yet … yet!’ Well, we shall see … see!”

Published on February 25, 2021