Sister Dana sez, “Thank you to all the Republicans…”

By Sister Dana Van Iquity–

Words of Wisdumb from a Fun Nun–

Sister Dana sez, “Thank you to all the Republicans who unanimously voted for the COVID-19 Relief Bill. Nah. APRIL FOOLS!”

ANGELS Around Us and Among Us on March 11 by SFGMC commemorated the 30th anniversary of “WHEN WE NO LONGER TOUCH,” the world’s first requiem dedicated to those lost to AIDS, with a rebroadcast from SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS’ momentous 40th anniversary concert that took place on October 26, 2018, at San Francisco’s St. Ignatius Church. This moving work was commissioned by SFGMC Artistic Director Dr. Timothy Seelig and the TURTLE CREEK CHORALE in Dallas, Texas. The evening also included the premiere of a video celebrating the creation of SFGMC’s Artist Portal at the NATIONAL AIDS MEMORIAL GROVE located in Golden Gate Park. The memorial included the names of regional, national, and international arts organizations from all disciplines who have also lost members. The program began with a painful history of the very beginning of the terrible AIDS epidemic and horrors to come—with a massive loss of lives. Personally, I stopped counting at 100 of my friends lost to the dreadful disease of “mysterious pneumonia” in the early ’80s. “Never Ever” (as the Chorus sings) will we forget. This concert was tearful, mournful, yet joyful. https://www.sfgmc.org/angels

On NETFLIX only through April 5, I highly recommend this emotional musical SATURDAY CHURCH in which a teen struggling with gender identity, bullying, and family tensions seeks hope and support in NYC’s underground LGBTQ ballroom community. Add your fave all-stars from TV’s POSE, and how can you lose?!

THE FRIENDS OF EAGLE PLAZA is an independent 501(c)3 organization founded to activate events on the Eagle Plaza. They expect leather pride themed crosswalks to be installed soon, followed shortly by plaza completion. http://www.eagleplaza.org/

Meanwhile, the SF EAGLE bar moves forward towards obtaining Historic Landmark status. The next hearing date is May 19. Your support matters!

Good news: the I.R.S. has extended the deadline to file federal taxes until May 15, and Biden has promised: “Nobody making under $400,000 a year will have their taxes increased.” (Editor’s note: For those who must make estimated tax payments, the deadline is still April 15.)

In watching the SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE hold their first hearing on the EQUALITY ACT, Sarah LeDonne of LGBTQ VICTORY FUND said, “It’s infuriating, but not surprising, that U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley opened the hearing by repeating a litany of anti-trans myths, pretending to care about young women playing sports, and stating his intent to call a number of right-wing witnesses bent on claiming that LGBTQ equality will destroy religious freedom and harm women. If you’ve paid even a little bit of attention to U.S. politics over the years, you know that Chuck Grassley and his ilk don’t actually care about women or ending LGBTQ discrimination. They just care about enshrining their bigoted beliefs into law.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that he will filibuster “till I fall over” to prevent the Equality Act from becoming law on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. The EQUALITY ACT, which would expand existing federal civil rights protections to include LGBTQ people, passed the HOUSE last month, and the SENATE is now considering it. While Democrats hold a slim majority—50 senators plus the tie-breaking vice presidential vote—under current Senate rules 60 votes are required to end a filibuster so that the chamber can vote on a bill. This means that LGBTQ advocates have to find 10 Republicans to vote to end the debate on the Equality Act, or Senate Democrats have to end or restrict the filibuster.

Sister Dana sez, “Deb Haaland made history when she was confirmed as the first Native American cabinet secretary ever in America. Secretary Haaland, a tribal citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, will be a fierce advocate for our public lands, advancing climate and environmental justice, and Indigenous rights in her role as the Secretary of the Department of the Interior.”

I caught the pande-larious monthly LOCKDOWN COMEDY show on March 18. You can enjoy hearing yourself and others laughing out loud every 3rd Thursday on Zoom. This time the show featured world-renowned Shazia Mirza (London), Dana Eagle (LA), Joseph Nguyen (SF), producer/comic Lisa Geduldig and her mom Arline (unfortunately ill that night, but both living in Florida now). https://www.koshercomedy.com/lockdown-comedy

Anti-Asian violence in the United States has been on the rise for years, and has skyrocketed nearly 150 percent since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. STOP AAPI HATE has recorded nearly 3,800 cases of anti-Asian discrimination in the past year alone. Anti-Asian violence has gone for too long unchecked by allies. No longer can we allow Trump’s anti-Asian hate and white supremacists continuing to attack vulnerable workers in Asian communities.

On March 21, activists held CASTRO TO CHINATOWN: LGBTQ+ Solidarity March to protest violence against Asians and Pacific Islanders. Folx met at Harvey Milk Plaza to grieve, heal, organize, and rage. The event ended at Civic Center with a closing rally venturing on towards Chinatown, Japantown, Little Saigon, and SOMA Pilipinas. (See page 5 of this issue for more about the march.)

Sister Dana sez, “Congratulations to my favorite newscaster, Rachel Maddow (who happens to be proudly lesbian), for winning a well-earned Grammy for spoken word album!”

March 20 was NATIONAL NATIVE HIV/AIDS AWARENESS DAY (NNHAAD), a national mobilization effort designed to encourage American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians across the U.S. and Territorial Areas to increase their awareness, get tested, get involved in prevention efforts and be treated for HIV. Therefore, THE NATIONAL AIDS MEMORIAL honored the lives lost in the Native community to AIDS with a special virtual exhibition of the AIDS MEMORIAL QUILT, featuring 16-Quilt blocks that contain panels made to honor loved ones from the American Indian, Alaska Native, and the Native Hawaiian communities. The exhibition is also meant to raise greater awareness about the rising rates of HIV infection among certain age groups within the AI/AN/NH population. It is featured as part of a 50-state virtual exhibition of the Quilt that was launched on World AIDS Day and features more than 10,000 Quilt panels. Visitors can now view the exhibition at www.aidsmemorial.org

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the GLBT HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM and the 36th anniversary of the GLBT HISTORICAL SOCIETY’s foundation, the society is hosting a virtual LGBTQ history trivia evening on March 26, 6 pm. This rollicking good time will be co-hosted by Nick Large, member of the GLBT Historical Society Board of Directors; and Andrew Shaffer, director of development and communications. Special guests include Senator Scott Wiener, Isaac Fellman, Nalini Elias, and Terry Beswick. Participants will mix and mingle with other queer history buffs and show off their knowledge of our vast queer past. The top-scoring teams will win fabulous prizes, including a private museum tour, complimentary memberships, and limited-edition merchandise. https://tinyurl.com/ywkb38bd

Let the GOOD TIMES roll with KREWE DE KINQUE King & Queen XVII Omar Kubian & Diana Wheeler as they present “ON THE RADIO”—KdK Bal Masque XVIII benefiting THE Q FOUNDATION! We’re thrilled to honor legendary broadcaster and P.A. announcer for the SF GIANTS Renel Brooks-Moon as our Celebrity Grand Marshal. Everyone from around the world can view the two-hour tableaux show FREE on March 27 from 3–5 pm with a 2:45 pm musical slideshow countdown on Facebook or YouTube @KreweDeKinque with a suggested donation of $5–$10 with tips appreciated during the costumed extravaganza. From the “National Anthem” performed live and the Grand Marshal Second Line Parade, to the drag, dancers & musicians leading up to the crowning of the next King & Queen, you’ll enjoy classics from the era of Donna Summer, disco, the Age of Aquarius, & all things radio!

Bay Area residents have the option to purchase your VIP Reserved seat to watch the LIVE STREAM while celebrating in the Castro in the decorated parklet at Poesia restaurant (4072 18th Street at Castro) with full bar & food waiter service, VIP gift bag, & restroom access. Limited to 30 advance purchase ($20) through Gary Virginia 415-867-5004 (text or phone inquiry). Payment by cash, Venmo @GaryVirginia, or PayPal MRSFL96@aol.com Tell ’em KdK Queen VII Sister Dana sent ya!

THEATRE RHINOCEROS will present PANDEMIC PERFORMANCES on April 2, 8 pm, hosted by Jesús U. Bettawork and Kim Larsen. This promises to be an entertaining evening of short video clips celebrating the creative output of Bay Area LGBTQ shows during the you-know-what virus. Featuring Lili Argüello, Tanika Baptiste, Leanne Borghesi, Cookie Cutter, Robby Kendall, Gino Lucas & William Hester, Matthew Martin, Jerry Metager/Ms. Vicky, Nitrix Oxide, Peaches Christ, Piranha, The Quarantine Singers, Raya Light, Tom Shaw, Stan Stone, Michael Vega & Erin-Kate Whitcomb. With special appearances by Lea DeLaria (Orange is the New Black), Supervisor



Rafael Mandelman, Marga Gomez , Danny Scheie (Rhinoceros at ACT), and Darryl Stephens (Noah on Noah’s Arc, Boy Culture). Free! On Zoom. Register now at https://tinyurl.com/mszppttu

I am excited to announce that comedian, actress, television host, and producer Niecy Nash (newly married to wife Jessica) will be hosting the 32nd Annual GLAAD MEDIA AWARDS! Don’t miss this spectacular event, premiering on YouTube on April 8, before it streams on Hulu! https://www.glaad.org/mediaawards/32/nominees

Sister Dana sez, “So the Pope won’t bless same-sex marriage. Oh well. Come on over to Grace Cathedral in SF where being LGBTQ is not just okay—but is BLESSED and CELEBRATED! Amen!”

Published on March 25, 2021