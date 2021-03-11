Want to Be a Better Investor? Think Like a Woman

By Brandon Miller, CFP–
March is Women’s History Month. Like Black History Month, it seems sad that so many people have been erased from U.S. history that we have to set aside months to help tell their stories. But it’s also heartening that compelling narratives are finally coming to light from a much wider diversity of the movers and shakers from our past.
It seems to me that ignoring the contributions of any of us diminishes all of us. There is so much to learn from each other if we can just acknowledge that no one group has a monopoly on intelligence, creativity, or courage.
Take, for example, how men can learn how to invest better from women. Seriously. Study after study (see the last section of this piece) shows that women investors generally outperform male investors. We’re talking earning higher returns while taking on less risk, an ideal combination.
So, what’s their secret?
Turns out, some of the things that women seem to do naturally are perfectly suited to successful investing. Getting in touch with your feminine side then can potentially help you achieve better investment results.
Here’s what women do right when they invest that you can learn from:
Of course, these attributes can also have a negative side. Not taking on enough risk to let investments grow adequately or being paralyzed by too much information and indecision can work against women—and any investor, for that matter. That is why I advocate for everyone to become an informed, confident investor. And why I write this column!
In a nutshell, if you want a healthier portfolio, try taking a long-term view, saving more and trading less—just like women naturally do. And don’t be surprised if, one March day in the future, you hear a story about some incredible woman who revolutionized the investment industry.
Recent Studies
Stevens, Pippa (2020), “Women-managed funds are outperforming as tech exposure pays off, Goldman finds” https://tinyurl.com/zaspr3bx
S&P Global (2019), “The Financial Future Is Female” https://tinyurl.com/3uktn8n2
Wells Fargo Investment Institute (2019), “Women and Investing: Building on Strengths” https://tinyurl.com/wtp3fz2b
Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (2017), “Why women are better at making investment decisions” https://tinyurl.com/tha6za8y
Fidelity Investments (2017), “Fidelity Investments Survey Reveals Only Nine Percent of Women Think They Make Better Investors than Men, Despite Growing Evidence to the Contrary” https://tinyurl.com/v33jemhp
The opinions expressed in this article are for general informational purposes only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual or on any specific security. Brio does not provide tax or legal advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as such. To determine which investments may be appropriate for you, consult your financial advisor prior to investing. As always please remember investing involves risk and possible loss of principal capital; please seek advice from a licensed professional.
Brio Financial Group is a registered investment adviser. SEC Registration does not constitute an endorsement of Brio by the SEC nor does it indicate that Brio has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Brio Financial Group and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Brio Financial Group unless a client service agreement is in place.
Brandon Miller, CFP®, is a financial consultant at Brio Financial Group in San Francisco, specializing in helping LGBT individuals and families plan and achieve their financial goals.
Published on March 11, 2021
Recent Comments