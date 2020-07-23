Was Marilyn Monroe Murdered? Film Critic Jan Wahl Discusses Hollywood Scandals

San Francisco Bay Times columnist Jan Wahl shares movie news and more on KGO radio (810) every Saturday night starting at 7:30 pm. For her latest segment in John Rothmann’s program, Jan talks about Hollywood gossip and scandals! Were Marilyn Monroe and George Reeves (the original “Superman”) murdered? And speaking of Marilyn, what classic film featuring her (also Bette Davis), was filmed, in part, in San Francisco? As you’ll soon hear, the truth behind Hollywood dramas is often as compelling, if not more so, than the films themselves.

