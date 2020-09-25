Welcome to Soirée 2020

By Rebecca Rolfe–

As we work together to find a new, safe normal and brace for the election, we are keeping our eyes firmly on the prize: making sure San Francisco continues to be a sanctuary for all those in need.

COVID-19 knows no bounds, and our community is shouldering a tremendous burden as this pandemic continues to claim lives and livelihoods. It is critical that we acknowledge the significant damage caused by this virus and come together to protect the systems we’ve built that help the LGBTQ+ community thrive in San Francisco.

So far, the Center has managed to weather this crisis without cutting any of our critical services, though we have experienced significant financial losses related to COVID-19 while community need continues to increase. Many of our programs have moved online, and we’ve implemented some new ones to make sure LGBTQ+ people continue receiving services that are more essential than ever. This includes a new food security program, as well as ongoing work like employment, housing, and small business services.

This year’s Soirée will be virtual, and no doubt will feel a bit different from past celebrations. But you can expect the same fabulous entertainment team, which features Sister Roma as Emcee, Juanita MORE! as Entertainment Director, and LadyRyan as Party DJ.

Most importantly, Soirée will continue to be a place where we take a moment to uplift the impact of our work and raise funds to ensure that San Francisco has a safe, welcoming space and vital resources for LGBTQ+ people for years to come.

We hope you will join us on October 10th as we celebrate our victories and prepare for the year ahead. Together, we will make our way through this crisis and build a stronger, healthier, and more equitable world for LGBTQ+ people in San Francisco and beyond.

Rebecca Rolfe is the Executive Director of the SF LGBT Center https://www.sfcenter.org/

Published on September 24, 2020