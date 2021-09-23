Welcome to the 47th Annual Castro Street Fair!

By Jenn Meyer–

After 17 months of doing pretty much everything differently: working, eating, drinking, socializing, and so on—and always with a facemask and hand sanitizer at the ready—we’ve all come to appreciate a familiar face, an old friend. This year’s Castro Street Fair arrives 24 months after the previous one and you can count us among those who are glad to see it!

The Board of Directors is extremely excited to invite everyone back to the Castro Street Fair this year on October 3 from 11 am–6 pm. We have been hard at work to recreate the Castro Street Fair to adhere to all health guidelines so that all who visit will feel comfortable. This year, we will invite Fairgoers to explore more of the Castro neighborhood while remaining safe.

You’ll notice an expanded footprint to allow for greater distance between exhibitors and to minimize crowding. The entertainment will pop up here and there, instead of taking place on a single stage. (Think “block party” more than “street fair.”)

Also new this year will be the presence of parklets inside the Fair footprint. We encourage visitors to support these businesses and all other Castro businesses open that day and every day. Your local businesses—retail, bars, and restaurants—could all use a little extra love these days.

Come out to the Castro Street Fair this year. Like many things these days, it will be a little different—but most important is the opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate. And that is one thing The Castro knows how to do!

See you on Sunday, October 3! Wear a mask!

https://castrostreetfair.org/

Jenn Meyer is the President of the Castro Street Fair Board of Directors.

What to Expect at the 2021 Castro Street Fair

This year’s Castro Street Fair will be one of the few major in-person events of 2021 for the Bay Area LGBTQ community and allies. It will be different than in years past, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to promote visitor health and safety.

Jenn Meyer, President of the Castro Street Fair Board of Directors, told the San Francisco Bay Times: “We will have a DJ booth and dance area (Dance Alley) plus Cheer SF. We are also encouraging the businesses with parklets—or just sidewalk space—to create entertainment in front of their businesses and we will be promoting on our social media. No speakers, main stage, or formal program this year.”

We are excited that the Fair will take place and enable businesses like ours to more directly connect with visitors. The San Francisco Bay Times has had a booth at most of these events in years past, and Bay Times lead photographer Rink has photographed each and every one. In fact, as previously reported, Rink helped to inspire Harvey Milk to start the Castro Street Fair back in 1974.

47th Annual Castro Street Fair

Sunday, October 3

11 am–6 pm

In and around Castro and Market Streets

Published on September 23, 2021