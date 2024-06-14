2024 Business of Pride

The San Francisco Business Times on June 6, 2024, held its annual Business of Pride event, celebrating local LGBTQ business owners. The event, sponsored by the San Francisco Bay Times, this year took place at the Westin St. Francisco Hotel in the Grand Ballroom and adjacent rooms.

Photo by Fran Herman

It began with a Welcome Reception, followed by the Awards Program. This year’s “OUTStanding Voices” honorees were:

Avantha Arachchi, Chief Operating Officer, A-Frame Brands;

Marc Blakeman, President, AT&T California & Pacific States;

Dr. Lukejohn Day, Chief Medical Officer, UCSF;

Bevan Dufty, President of the Board of Directors, Bay Area Rapid Transit;

Breonna McCree, Executive Director, The Transgender District;

Alfredo Pedroza, Senior Vice President and Senior Director Government Relations & Public Policy, Wells Fargo;

Meghan Rhea, Vice President Legal, AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah;

Katherine Rice, Partner, GingerBread Capital;

Jeff Riles, Director of Energy Markets, Americas, Microsoft;

Maya Setchkova, Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield;

Robbie Silver, Executive Director. Downtown SF Partnership;

and Jake Stensberg, Director, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

Photo by Rink

Photo by Jacob Stensberg

Short documentaries highlighting each of the award recipients was shown, followed by live acceptance speeches. They were followed by a Fireside Chat with Kara Swisher, who received the 2024 Selisse Berry Legacy Leadership Award. (Berry was in attendance.) Swisher is the host of On with Kara Swisher & Pivot podcasts. She is also the Editor-at-Large at The New York Magazine and is a New York Times best-selling author. Maya Lowe of 23andMe accepted the 2024 Corporate Pride award.









Photos by Rink

In attendance were also the owners and other representatives of businesses that made the Business Times top 50 list for the year. The 2024 list includes the following:

ACME Floral Co.

AF&Co. LLC

Allstate Insurance-Frank Mercado Agency

AMSI Real Estate Services

Ascend Real Estate

AWG Private Chefs

Bay Area PL Services dba BayPLS

Boichik Bagels

Bospar

Brenda’s French Soul Food

Brio Financial Group

Cactus Jungle

Canas Realty Inc.

Canela Bistro & Wine Bar

Coddington Design

Demonstrate

Desired Effect

Diakidi Fitness

Financial Connections Group Inc.

Goldstein, Gellman, Melbostad, Harris & McSparran LLP

Hanke & Co. Wealth Management

Healthyish Republic

Heather and French Painting Inc.

Home of Chicken and Waffles

Hot Cookie

Hugh Groman Catering

IMC

Landis Communications Inc.

Laner Electric Supply

Lookout

Manny’s Community Space

Mariposa Leadership Inc.

MCG Services Corp.

Noble Folk Inc.

Oasis

Park Cafe Group

Phase2 Builders Inc.

Q.Digital Inc.

Revel Architecture & Design Inc.

RHP Inc. dba Got Light

SCCS Group LLC

Schoenberg Family Law Group PC

Sleep365

Steel + Lacquer

Studio 5 Learning

The Academy

The R3 Hotel

Timothy Adams Chocolates

Vanguard Properties

Veritable Vegetable

Vesta Asset Management

Wooden Table Baking Co.

Screen Shot / Betty L. Sullivan

Screen Shot / Betty L. Sullivan

https://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco

Published on June 13, 2024