    2024 Business of Pride

    The San Francisco Business Times on June 6, 2024, held its annual Business of Pride event, celebrating local LGBTQ business owners. The event, sponsored by the San Francisco Bay Times, this year took place at the Westin St. Francisco Hotel in the Grand Ballroom and adjacent rooms.

    It began with a Welcome Reception, followed by the Awards Program. This year’s “OUTStanding Voices” honorees were:

    Avantha Arachchi, Chief Operating Officer, A-Frame Brands;
    Marc Blakeman, President, AT&T California & Pacific States;
    Dr. Lukejohn Day, Chief Medical Officer, UCSF;
    Bevan Dufty, President of the Board of Directors, Bay Area Rapid Transit;
    Breonna McCree, Executive Director, The Transgender District;
    Alfredo Pedroza, Senior Vice President and Senior Director Government Relations & Public Policy, Wells Fargo;
    Meghan Rhea, Vice President Legal, AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah;
    Katherine Rice, Partner, GingerBread Capital;
    Jeff Riles, Director of Energy Markets, Americas, Microsoft;
    Maya Setchkova, Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield;
    Robbie Silver, Executive Director. Downtown SF Partnership;
    and Jake Stensberg, Director, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.

    Short documentaries highlighting each of the award recipients was shown, followed by live acceptance speeches. They were followed by a Fireside Chat with Kara Swisher, who received the 2024 Selisse Berry Legacy Leadership Award. (Berry was in attendance.) Swisher is the host of On with Kara Swisher & Pivot podcasts. She is also the Editor-at-Large at The New York Magazine and is a New York Times best-selling author. Maya Lowe of 23andMe accepted the 2024 Corporate Pride award.

    In attendance were also the owners and other representatives of businesses that made the Business Times top 50 list for the year. The 2024 list includes the following:

    ACME Floral Co.
    AF&Co. LLC
    Allstate Insurance-Frank Mercado Agency
    AMSI Real Estate Services
    Ascend Real Estate
    AWG Private Chefs
    Bay Area PL Services dba BayPLS
    Boichik Bagels
    Bospar
    Brenda’s French Soul Food
    Brio Financial Group
    Cactus Jungle
    Canas Realty Inc.
    Canela Bistro & Wine Bar
    Coddington Design
    Demonstrate
    Desired Effect
    Diakidi Fitness
    Financial Connections Group Inc.
    Goldstein, Gellman, Melbostad, Harris & McSparran LLP
    Hanke & Co. Wealth Management
    Healthyish Republic
    Heather and French Painting Inc.
    Home of Chicken and Waffles
    Hot Cookie
    Hugh Groman Catering
    IMC
    Landis Communications Inc.
    Laner Electric Supply
    Lookout
    Manny’s Community Space
    Mariposa Leadership Inc.
    MCG Services Corp.
    Noble Folk Inc.
    Oasis
    Park Cafe Group
    Phase2 Builders Inc.
    Q.Digital Inc.
    Revel Architecture & Design Inc.
    RHP Inc. dba Got Light
    SCCS Group LLC
    Schoenberg Family Law Group PC
    Sleep365
    Steel + Lacquer
    Studio 5 Learning
    The Academy
    The R3 Hotel
    Timothy Adams Chocolates
    Vanguard Properties
    Veritable Vegetable
    Vesta Asset Management
    Wooden Table Baking Co.

    Published on June 13, 2024