2024 Business of Pride

The San Francisco Business Times on June 6, 2024, held its annual Business of Pride event, celebrating local LGBTQ business owners. The event, sponsored by the San Francisco Bay Times, this year took place at the Westin St. Francisco Hotel in the Grand Ballroom and adjacent rooms.
It began with a Welcome Reception, followed by the Awards Program. This year’s “OUTStanding Voices” honorees were:
Avantha Arachchi, Chief Operating Officer, A-Frame Brands;
Marc Blakeman, President, AT&T California & Pacific States;
Dr. Lukejohn Day, Chief Medical Officer, UCSF;
Bevan Dufty, President of the Board of Directors, Bay Area Rapid Transit;
Breonna McCree, Executive Director, The Transgender District;
Alfredo Pedroza, Senior Vice President and Senior Director Government Relations & Public Policy, Wells Fargo;
Meghan Rhea, Vice President Legal, AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah;
Katherine Rice, Partner, GingerBread Capital;
Jeff Riles, Director of Energy Markets, Americas, Microsoft;
Maya Setchkova, Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield;
Robbie Silver, Executive Director. Downtown SF Partnership;
and Jake Stensberg, Director, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus.
Short documentaries highlighting each of the award recipients was shown, followed by live acceptance speeches. They were followed by a Fireside Chat with Kara Swisher, who received the 2024 Selisse Berry Legacy Leadership Award. (Berry was in attendance.) Swisher is the host of On with Kara Swisher & Pivot podcasts. She is also the Editor-at-Large at The New York Magazine and is a New York Times best-selling author. Maya Lowe of 23andMe accepted the 2024 Corporate Pride award.
In attendance were also the owners and other representatives of businesses that made the Business Times top 50 list for the year. The 2024 list includes the following:
ACME Floral Co.
AF&Co. LLC
Allstate Insurance-Frank Mercado Agency
AMSI Real Estate Services
Ascend Real Estate
AWG Private Chefs
Bay Area PL Services dba BayPLS
Boichik Bagels
Bospar
Brenda’s French Soul Food
Brio Financial Group
Cactus Jungle
Canas Realty Inc.
Canela Bistro & Wine Bar
Coddington Design
Demonstrate
Desired Effect
Diakidi Fitness
Financial Connections Group Inc.
Goldstein, Gellman, Melbostad, Harris & McSparran LLP
Hanke & Co. Wealth Management
Healthyish Republic
Heather and French Painting Inc.
Home of Chicken and Waffles
Hot Cookie
Hugh Groman Catering
IMC
Landis Communications Inc.
Laner Electric Supply
Lookout
Manny’s Community Space
Mariposa Leadership Inc.
MCG Services Corp.
Noble Folk Inc.
Oasis
Park Cafe Group
Phase2 Builders Inc.
Q.Digital Inc.
Revel Architecture & Design Inc.
RHP Inc. dba Got Light
SCCS Group LLC
Schoenberg Family Law Group PC
Sleep365
Steel + Lacquer
Studio 5 Learning
The Academy
The R3 Hotel
Timothy Adams Chocolates
Vanguard Properties
Veritable Vegetable
Vesta Asset Management
Wooden Table Baking Co.
Published on June 13, 2024
