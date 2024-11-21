27th San Francisco Transgender Film Festival

Photos by Rink

San Francisco Transgender Film Festival artisticbdirector Shawna Virago welcomed guests and introducedbfilmmakers from the stage at the Roxie Theater on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Festival staff included Eric Garcia, Managing Director; Sarah Raborga, Communications Director; Melissa Lewis Wong, Production Manager; and an additional team of volunteers who contributed their time and expertise to help make this year’s festival a success.

The complete set of seven programs included in the festival will be available online on-demand through Sunday, November 24:

http://www.sftff.org





Published on November 21, 2024