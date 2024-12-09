46th Annual Milk Moscone Vigil

Held on the evening of Wednesday, November 27, the 2024 Milk Moscone Vigil began with a rally at Harvey Milk Plaza. The candlelight vigil included music, featured speakers, and a march to Harvey Milk’s Castro Camera shop location at 573 Castro Street.

Speakers included Glide Memorial Church’s Minister of Celebration, Marvin K. White; Milk Club Vice President and activist Melissa Hernandez; San Francisco Bay Times founding editor Randy Alfred; tenant rights activist Tommy Avicolli Mecca; and San Francisco AIDS Foundation Director of Aging Services, Vince Crisostomo. Carol Ruth Silver, a former San Francisco supervisor and friend of Milk, also gave inspiring remarks.

The march portion of the observance could be viewed live on the Castro Street Cam’s Cam #1 and #2.

The vigil is sponsored annually by the Harvey Milk Democratic Club. To view a related video: https://bit.ly/3OEHITE

Among those attending this year from the San Francisco Bay Times, in addition to Alfred, were lead photographer Rink and columnists Joanie Juster and Sister Dana Van Iquity (aka Dennis McMillan).

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY CHRIS MICHAELSON

PHOTO BY RINK

CASTRO STREET CAM #1

PHOTO BY RINK

PHOTO BY RINK

Published on December 5, 2024