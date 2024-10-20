Aaron Boot-Haury of PNC

As the Vice President Banking Advisor of PNC Private Bank as well as being PNC’s Regional Diversity & Inclusion Council Chair, Aaron Boot-Haury has a busy schedule delivering insightful banking solutions to clients. The GGBA was therefore grateful when he expressed interest in joining the association’s leadership and was elected as a member of the board. This feature is the first in a series that profiles GGBA board members.

GGBA: Why did you decide to join the GGBA, and how long have you been a member?

Aaron Boot-Haury: When I moved to San Francisco in June of 2023, finding the LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce was one of the first things I looked up to start developing a network! While living in metro Detroit, PNC Bank was very active in the local LGBTQ+ chamber, and I was able to use that relationship to make a lot of connections, friends, and create business opportunities for myself. Once I found the GGBA, I immediately started attending the monthly Make Contact events and have met some great people. As I got to know more of the board members and the history of the organization, I quickly realized I’d like to be involved in helping lead the next generation of GGBA through board service.

GGBA: What sparked your move to the Bay Area from Michigan?

Aaron Boot-Haury: Many reasons! My husband finished his doctorate in clinical psychology last spring, and while researching post-doctorate fellowships and research positions, it became quite clear California had the most opportunities for him given that his area of expertise is in LGBTQ+ mental health. Oddly enough, we had just visited San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego in the few years prior (and loved all three!), and my bank was also expanding west at the same time, so we took that as a sign and went “all-in” on California! The better weather, a political environment that better mirrored our values, and natural beauty were added bonuses.

GGBA: Please explain your role at PNC.

Aaron Boot-Haury: After spending many years as a branch manager in PNC’s Retail Bank, I made the transition to our Private Bank with my move to California. In my role as a Banking Advisor, I provide credit and cash management solutions to our high-net-worth and ultra-high net worth clients to recommend and implement the best options for liquidity as part of an overall wealth strategy. Each client in our Private Bank is surrounded by a team of specialists who all work collaboratively to help families achieve their goals. Many of our most complex clients are business owners, as they have so many more considerations for planning than the average individual. Outside of my day job, I’m active in many different Diversity & Inclusion activities within PNC.

Aaron Boot-Haury and his husband Jared Boot-Haury, Psy.D., M.B.A., at Stern Grove

Photos courtesy of Aaron Boot-Haury

GGBA: Can you tell us a bit more about the Diversity & Inclusion work you’ve done with PNC?

Aaron Boot-Haury: PNC has a lot of great Diversity & Inclusion programs, including 13 different Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs) with one third of employees participating in at least one. I was the treasurer of our Southeast Michigan PNC Proud chapter for two years and then served as president for two years. For the past two years, I’ve served as an EBRG Advisory Council member, representing all 15 of our Proud chapters. Soon after joining the Northern California market, I co-founded and currently chair our Regional Diversity & Inclusion Council, which works with our Regional President and business group leaders to support the market’s strategy through the diverse and unique lens of our employees, customers, and communities. I was honored to win PNC’s D&I Advocate of the Year award for 2023, the top individual honor, at our Annual D&I Conference earlier this year.

GGBA: PNC is relatively new to the West Coast. Please share more about the bank.

Aaron Boot-Haury: PNC is one of the largest banks in the country, offering a broad scope of national capabilities delivered by a local team that lives and works here in the Bay Area and across Northern California. PNC officially entered the market three years ago through our acquisition of BBVA USA in the fall of 2021, and while the full breadth of PNC’s capabilities has only been available in California for a short time, our mortgage and corporate lines of businesses have been servicing communities across the state for decades, fostering lasting relationships that have enabled us to establish strong, enduring roots. Since expanding our footprint in California, we’ve had the privilege to work with organizations and clients that uplift and serve the community while acting as a trusted advisor that helps them navigate their financial journeys.

GGBA: How does PNC support diverse segments like the LGBTQ+ community?

Aaron Boot-Haury: PNC’s Diversity & Inclusion strategy drives an investment in the diversity of our workforce, enrichment of our workplace culture, and growth of our customers and communities in order to succeed in the marketplace. We strive to foster a culture of inclusion in which all employees and customers feel welcomed, valued, and respected. We recognize our impact extends beyond our workforce, and so we commit to building the kind of belonging that not only deepens the connections we have to each other but also strengthens our communities.

GGBA: You mentioned going to the GGBA monthly Make Contact networking events. Have they benefited you and your business, and would you recommend them to others?

Aaron Boot-Haury: Absolutely! In addition to just meeting some great people and getting to know the community, I’ve met folks interested in having conversations about how PNC can help them. Additionally, I’ve been able to support several GGBA members, both personally and on behalf of PNC, by using them for various services. Making connections to help our members grow their business is one of the main missions of GGBA and it is exciting to take part in those efforts.

PNC SVP and Chief Diversity Officer Gina Coleman presented the bank’s

Advocate of the Year Award to Aaron Boot-Haury.

GGBA: What do you hope to bring to the GGBA as a new board member?

Aaron Boot-Haury: First and foremost, as treasurer I hope to utilize my finance skills to help the board make prudent, data-driven decisions on how to use our resources in support of GGBA’s mission. As someone who is not a business owner but instead works for a large corporation and has insight into that world, I also hope to help the GGBA forge increased and stronger partnerships with major companies that have operations in San Francisco.

GGBA: Is there anything else that you would like to share?

Aaron Boot-Haury: One final thing I’d like to highlight is that PNC has a robust Supplier Diversity program, and we are committed to including diverse suppliers in our sourcing processes. I’d encourage GGBA members to register for our program to be considered when procurement opportunities arise!

Published on October 17, 2024