Afrika America Honors Retired SFFD Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson With Performance at Divas & Drinks @ The Academy

Afrika America performed a beautiful rendition of “For Good” from the musical Wicked in tribute to recently retired San Francisco Fire Department Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, who was honored at a Divas & Drinks @ The Academy event on September 26, 2024.

The event, co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times, was emceed by Donna Sachet and also featured DJ Olga T presented by Olivia Travel. Fred Lopez and Riley Manlapaz of the Castro Street Fair made possible Afrika America’s participation at the event, along with Ingu Yun of Sundance Saloon who provided line dancing lessons to guests.

We hope that you will look for the Bay Times booth at the upcoming fair—the 50th Anniversary!—and will also join us at the next Divas & Drinks @ The Academy, on the evening of October 31, Halloween! (Thank you to Carol Batte for recording this video and sharing it with us.)