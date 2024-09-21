AIDS/LifeCycle 2025 Will Be the Last

Otter Pop Stop (2014)

AIDS LIFECYCLE PHOTO

On Tuesday, September 11, 2024, in a virtual town hall for participants and supporters, San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s Dr. Tyler Termeer and Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Joe Hollander announced that the 2025 AIDS LifeCycle ride will be the last. The two organizations are the beneficiaries of the annual ride.

With ridership in 2024 having fallen to 1,400, down from the 2,500 riders in 2022 cited as a post-COVID surge, Termeer acknowledged that the growing costs to produce the annual event, a 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles, have become prohibitive.

Since its beginning in 1994, the AIDS LifeCycle has raised more than $300 million for HIV and AIDS-related services and raised awareness about the ongoing epidemic and need for continuing HIV testing, prevention education, care, and more.

Cyclists, roadies, and organizers spend 7 days on the ride route from San Francisco to Los Angeles each year in June.

For 2025, Termeer, who is a 21-time rider, predicts the event will reach capacity as many lapsed riders step up to participate in the final ride.

The San Francisco Bay Times supports the fundraising efforts of roadie Terry Asten Bennett of Cliff’s Variety who serves as President of the Castro Merchants Association. Bennett has raised more than $10,000 annually. Learn more about her story and help with her fundraising: https://bit.ly/4e75Jy2/

For more information about AIDS/LifeCycle and to sign up for the 2025 ride: https://giving.aidslifecycle.org/

















Published on September 19, 2024