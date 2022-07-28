AIDS Walk San Francisco 2022

After two successful years of largely virtual events, AIDS Walk San Francisco returned to Golden Gate Park on July 17, 2022, for the much-anticipated return of in-person festivities surrounding this longstanding fundraiser, now in its 36th year. ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley, who has hosted the AIDS Walk SF live broadcast for close to three decades, made a welcome return, greeting participants during the warm-up and at the starting point in Robin Williams Meadow.

Joining Ashley were the AIDS Walk Director Burt Champagne along with champion fundraiser Glen Good, who raised single-handedly more than $51,000 this year. Other “Top Walkers” this year were Tom Raffin, San Francisco Bay Times columnist and dedicated AIDS Walk supporter Joanie Juster, Sean Ray, and John Cunningham.

On air with Ashley was longtime HIV/AIDS survivor and LGBTQ+ community activist Troy Brunet as well as Lucia Watson, who was dressed this year as Wonder Woman. Prior to the start, walkers and their supporters enjoyed the first ever Red Ribbon Pancake Breakfast, and following the event, the Community-Unity Dance Party was held as an artistic tribute to nearly four decades of AIDS Walk San Francisco that provides vital support to diverse HIV/AIDS co-beneficiaries throughout the region.

