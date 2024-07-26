AIDS Walk San Francisco 2024

AIDS Walk San Francisco, which this year was held on Sunday, July 21, 2024, has raised over $1 million to support multiple beneficiaries. As the organizers share, “[T]he event emphasizes not one voice, but many voices; not just services in one city; but rather the Bay Area wide effort to bring this epidemic to an end.”

Photo by Bill Wilson

Highlights from this year’s walk included the unveiling of a permanent bench at the AIDS Memorial Grove in the name of ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley. Since 1994, Ashely has served as the emcee of the event’s opening ceremonies and provides invaluable assistance in pre- and post-event coverage.

In his remarks, Ashley, who was taken by surprise by the presentation, expressed gratitude to his colleagues and the entire ABC7 organization for their hard work and commitment to AIDS Walk SF for the past 30 years.

Congratulations also go to longtime AIDS Walk SF volunteer and San Francisco Bay Times columnist Joanie Juster, who is as of this writing one of the top five fundraisers for this year’s event.

Photo by Joanie Juster

Since its inception in 1987, the walk has inspired countless thousands of Bay Area residents to walk, donate, and volunteer in the fight against HIV/AIDS, raising more than $96 million for organizations across seven Bay Area counties. From its humble beginnings, the event has grown into, and remains, the largest and most visible HIV/AIDS fundraising event in Northern California.



Photos by Joanie Juster



Photos by Bill Wilson

In addition to Ashley and Juster, veterans of the fundraiser include Leslie Ewing, Mike Smith, Troy Burnett, Kelly Hart, and numerous others. Their commitment over the decades—participating even when going through their own personal challenges—has been unwavering and selfless.

Photo by Joanie Juster

Also thanked for their service were the individual walkers and teams credited with raising the highest totals of the year. 2024’s Top Walkers along with Juster include Tom Raffin, Glenn Good, Roland Zepf, and Chris Hightower. The Top Teams receiving recognition were those representing the National AIDS Memorial, the Castro Country Club, ALRP Legal Eagles, UCSF 360: Positive Care, and Santa Rosa Community Health.

http://www.aidswalk.net

Photo by Bill Wilson

Photo by Bill Wilson

Published on July 25, 2024