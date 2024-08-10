An Eye for the Personal in Paris

Beach Volleyball at Paris 2024

Photos courtesy of Dr. Susan J. Bethanis

Although decades have passed since her early career days as a collegiate volleyball coach, San Francisco Bay Times supporter Dr. Susan “Sue” Bethanis was drawn to the Paris Olympic Games Beach Volleyball venue at the Eiffel Tower Stadium at Champ de Mars.

That may be because Bethanis’ coaching days never actually ended. She is an accomplished author and sought-after keynote speaker, who now coaches diverse executive clients who come from Silicon Valley corporations, the City and County of San Francisco, and numerous others.

Dr. Susan J. Bethanis (left) with friends following the

Opening Ceremonies in Paris

Writing from Paris to the Bay Times this week, Bethanis mentioned enjoying warm hospitality and camaraderie with friends from South Africa and Denmark when they met up at a lively Parisian sports bar following the Opening Ceremonies. Rain had fallen throughout the four-hour evening on the Seine River, making the bar scene all the more inviting.

In terms of her favorite restaurants in France, Bethanis shared that she has been enjoying Saperlipopette. which is near the Olympics swimming venue. “The fish and veggies there are super fresh,” she said. Bethanis added, “Mâmiche in Montmatre is where it’s at as far as pain au chocolate. And it rivals Arsicault in San Francisco’s Richmond district.”

Dr. Susan Bethanis is the Founder and CEO of Mariposa Leadership, Inc, and is the author of “Leadership Chronicles of a Corporate Sage.” She has attended competitions at six Summer Olympic Games.

From Paris to the Castro

Published on August 8, 2024