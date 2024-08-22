Recent Comments

    Archives

    Back Pain Relief Stretch

    Daniel Leigh – Fitness SF Embarcadero

    “If you’re dealing with back pain, try this stretch: Sit on a bench, cross one leg over the opposite knee, and gently lean forward. You’ll feel a deep stretch in your piriformis muscle, which can help alleviate tension.”

    Aaron Zamarron, a Master Trainer at Fitness SF, shares monthly tips that he has learned from colleagues, fellow professional trainers, and more. For additional information: https://fitnesssf.com/

    Fitness SF Trainer Tip
    Published on August 22, 2024