Back Pain Relief Stretch

Daniel Leigh – Fitness SF Embarcadero

“If you’re dealing with back pain, try this stretch: Sit on a bench, cross one leg over the opposite knee, and gently lean forward. You’ll feel a deep stretch in your piriformis muscle, which can help alleviate tension.”

Aaron Zamarron, a Master Trainer at Fitness SF, shares monthly tips that he has learned from colleagues, fellow professional trainers, and more.

Fitness SF Trainer Tip

Published on August 22, 2024