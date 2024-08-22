Castro Art Mart – Every 1st Sunday

Photos by Rink
Organized by ArtyHood, a nonprofit supporting local artists, the Castro Art Mart is held every first Sunday of the month from noon to 5 pm at the intersection of Noe and Market Streets in the Castro.
Dozens of artists and small businesses take over Noe Street, bringing “creative joy and queer spirits.” The event includes live performances and other activities that are family friendly.
Upcoming dates to the end of 2024 include September 1, October 6, November 3, and December 1.
In addition to the Castro Art Mart, Artyhood organizes other art-related events, street festivals, and block parties where artists and creatives can
showcase their works. https://www.artyhood.org/castro-art-mart/
Rink Photography
Published on August 22, 2024
